Boxer Floyd Mayweather set to buy Premier League club

By Mirror Wednesday, March 21st 2018 at 20:11
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Floyd Mayweather Jnr is looking to splash his enormous wealth on Premier League side Newcastle - and then bring Cristiano Ronaldo to St James' Park.

Boxing legend Mayweather hung up his gloves last year after ending his glittering career with a 50-0 record, following his TKO victory over UFC star Conor McGregor.

The American picked up a purse in excess of $100million for that curtain closer and has apparently decided the Toon Army is the best place to invest in.

The Magpies have been on the market since last October with Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley keen to walk away from the club - but other than a failed swoop from Amanda Staveley , there has been no serious bids.

But Mayweather could be the investor to send Newcastle back to the 1990s and into Premier League title challengers.

“You better believe if I were to invest in Newcastle I would be back partying there often," Mayweather told the Daily Star Sunday.

“I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world. I met some of the players last year – and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

“Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money. But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looking over it and went ‘Floyd that can make money’ then I would invest. Soccer might not be my game but I’ve got connections everywhere.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine, so I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle.”

Don't get too excited yet Newcastle fans, according to the Chronicle , there has been no contact between him or any of his associates, with the football club.

