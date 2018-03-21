Alexis Sanchez speaks out on his poor performance at Manchester United

By Brian Ukaya Wednesday, March 21st 2018 at 17:45
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United playmaker Alexis Sanchez has admitted he expected "something better" after joining Manchester United.

The striker moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in January, but has flopped in his first few games for his new club.

Sanchez has scored just one goal in 10 games since he joined Old Trafford.

His dismal performance was highlighted last weekend when he was dropped to the bench for Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Brighton.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"As I am self-demanding, I expected something better,” said Sanchez from his Chile team's base in Sweden.

"After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come here [to Sweden, with the national team].

"I had asked permission to miss these games, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio [Bravo] and told him that we should all be united.

"The change of club was something that was very abrupt - it was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January - but many things have happened in my life that are difficult."

