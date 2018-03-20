YES! YES! YES! Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to WWE

77

Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to wrestle in WWE

YES! YES! YES! SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to the ring, WWE officials confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes less than three weeks before WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans, paving the way for the 36 year old involvement in the company’s biggest show of the year.

“Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon,” according to the WWE.

Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) was forced to announce his retirement in 2016 after a series of heartbreaking injuries and concussions. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on Total Bellas | E! News

Bryan, who is married to WWE superstar Brie Bella, had also just become a father.

