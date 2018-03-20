Things get worse for former Chelsea star Michael Essien

77

Michael Essien's career has just taken a turn for the worse

Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is currently without a club after parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

According to the Sun, 35 year old is now on the lookout for a new club with latest reports indicating that he is likely to join Bali United before the start of the season.

Essien, who in March 2017 took his career to Indonesia, joining Persib Bandung on a one-year contract with an option to extend it by a further year, scored five goals in 29 matches for the club last season.

The President of the club said they had signed too many foreign players and in order to comply with the league policy, the club had to let go of one of their players.

“[Michael] Essien was not among the players we launched because we wanted to fulfil the PSSI regulation of four foreign players in a team," The President of the club, Zainuri Hasyim told the media.

Michael Essien | Chelsea

Chelsea bought Essien from Lyon in 2005 for £24million before he went on to play for AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

He won the Champions League, two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the League Cup during nine years at Stamford Bridge.

