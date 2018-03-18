FA Cup semi-final draw results are out

77

FA Cup semi-final draw following Sunday's last-eight matches.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Southampton

To be played at Wembley Stadium on 21 and 22 April.

The Saints reached the last four after beating Wigan Athletic while Tottenham saw off Swansea City to reach the semis for the second successive year, as they will play 2016 winners United, who beat Brighton at Old Trafford in their quarter final.

Chelsea, who beat Leicester after extra time on Sunday in the last quarter final, will face Southampton.