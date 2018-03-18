Match is on a knife edge as both sides failed to score in the first leg

345

Esperance's Fosseny Colibaly (left) fight it out with George Odhiambo of Gor Mahia FC during first round match of the CAF Champions league on March 7, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County. The match ended in a barren draw. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

There is no love lost between Gor Mahia and Esperance as the two sides clash in today’s (6pm) highly anticipated return leg tie of the CAF Champions League, at the Stade Olympique Rades, Tunisia.

The rivalry between the clubs dates back to 1987 when the 16 time Kenyan Premier League champions clinched the Confederations Cup previously known as the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup after forcing a 1-1 home draw, a few weeks after holding the North Africans to a 2-2 stalemate.

While Esperance will be seeking to rekindle memories of 2014 when they demolished K’Ogalo 5-0 in the return leg and 8-2 on aggregate, the Kenyan champions will be hoping to invoke the spirits of the 1987 golden boys to qualify for the prestigious Group stage.

Although Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open heading into today’s battle.

A win or a scoring draw of any kind will see K’Ogalo qualify for the Group stages for the first time in many years.

Just like the past matches, today’s fixture has been dominated by intrigues, side shows and mind games as both giants aim to cash in on Sh55 million that will come with either team’s progress to the next round.

Initially, the match was supposed to be played yesterday, only for the Tunisian FA to unceremoniously push the fixture forward by a day.

Even before dust settled, two Gor Mahia officials openly engaged in a war of words on social media before Ugandan international Godfrey Walusumbi made a last minute withdrawal from the travelling party due to accrued salary and allowances.

Apart from the utility player, Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of the injured duo of attacking midfielder Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Guikan.

Captain Harun Shakava is just one of the few players in the current squad who vividly remembers how they were “blown away” by the Tunisian giants in 2014.

“With no doubt this is a tough match for both teams and a great moment for most of us. I believe everybody is psyched up” Shakava said.