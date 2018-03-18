Match is on a knife edge as both sides failed to score in the first leg

By Rodgers Eshitemi Sunday, March 18th 2018 at 10:53
Esperance's Fosseny Colibaly (left) fight it out with George Odhiambo of Gor Mahia FC during first round match of the CAF Champions league on March 7, 2018 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County. The match ended in a barren draw. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

There is no love lost between Gor Mahia and Esperance as the two sides clash in today’s (6pm) highly anticipated return leg tie of the CAF Champions League, at the Stade Olympique Rades, Tunisia.

The rivalry between the clubs dates back to 1987 when the 16 time Kenyan Premier League champions clinched the Confederations Cup previously known as the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup after forcing a 1-1 home draw, a few weeks after holding the North Africans to a 2-2 stalemate.

While Esperance will be seeking to rekindle memories of 2014 when they demolished K’Ogalo 5-0 in the return leg and 8-2 on aggregate, the Kenyan champions will be hoping to invoke the spirits of the 1987 golden boys to qualify for the prestigious Group stage.

Although Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open heading into today’s battle.

A win or a scoring draw of any kind will see K’Ogalo qualify for the Group stages for the first time in many years.

Just like the past matches, today’s fixture has been dominated by intrigues, side shows and mind games as both giants aim to cash in on Sh55 million that will come with either team’s progress to the next round.

Initially, the match was supposed to be played yesterday, only for the Tunisian FA to unceremoniously push the fixture forward by a day.

Even before dust settled, two Gor Mahia officials openly engaged in a war of words on social media before Ugandan international Godfrey Walusumbi made a last minute withdrawal from the travelling party due to accrued salary and allowances.

Apart from the utility player, Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of the injured duo of attacking midfielder Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Guikan.

Captain Harun Shakava is just one of the few players in the current squad who vividly remembers how they were “blown away” by the Tunisian giants in 2014.

“With no doubt this is a tough match for both teams and a great moment for most of us. I believe everybody is psyched up” Shakava said.

GOR MAHIA ESPERANCE CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SECOND LEG
Next Story
Mourinho tears into Man United players after dealing with the fans
RELATED STORIES
TBT: Esperance-Gor Mahia clash date rekindles 5-0 thrashing memory in Tunis
Late Oloo ‘Breakdance’ kin seek justice
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday
LATEST STORIES
Bowled out! Why our cricket team was run out of world top order

Kenya failed to capitalise on the World Cup success and rather than maintaining an upward trend, the standards took a nosedive

Mourinho praises midfielder in Brighton win backs youngster to bounce after playing “worst game”

Man United progressed to the semi-finals of the competition with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford

Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Mourinho tears into Man United players after dealing with the fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at his players after a lacklustre performance in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Staff category are winners of 7th edition of Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament

Tottenham star Dele Alli opens up on diving accusations

Then there is the controversy of being labelled a cheat by some fans.

More Stories
Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

Gor Mahia seems to have an uphill task of making the impossible possible in Rades, but the scoreless result in Machakos left the tie wide open

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Staff category are winners of 7th edition of Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament

Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho came out fighting and delivered a remarkable 12-minute rant in the wake of Manchester United's shock Champions exit to Sevilla.

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Leopards hungry for Homeboyz

Liverpool face Man City

Liverpool face Man City

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

Europa League draw results are out, find out who Arsenal will face

Champions League draw results

Draw for the Champions League quarter-finals made by UEFA on Friday. The team named first plays the first leg at home.

Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

Wenger reveals who he thinks is 'favourites' for the Europa League

Get a sponsor or we strike, captains tell KPL

Captains of the 18 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs have given Kenyan Premier League Limited a seven-day ultimatum to look for the league title spons

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Get a sponsor or we strike, captains tell KPL

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wenger reveals which team most likely to win Europa League

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Europa League draw results are out, Wenger worried

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • What Mourinho said to Manchester United players who cried after Sevilla defeat

    Thu 15th Mar 2018

  • Champions League draw results

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • What Lionel Messi said to referee during Barcelona vs Chelsea clash

    Fri 16th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in incredible 12-MINUTE rant following Manchester United's Champions League exit

    Sat 17th Mar 2018

  • Gor Mahia ready to shock Esperance

    Sun 18th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs AC Milan…Team news, lineups, predictions, Lacazette and Aubameyang out, Monreal and Bellerin return

    Thu 15th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    SCORELINE: Africa Cross Country Championships
    SCORELINE: Kenya Premier League fixtures
    Mbiu ya KTN: Athari za mafuriko kutokana na mvua zinazonyesha
    Kriketi nchini: Viwango vya kriketi nchini vimeshuka