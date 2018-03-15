Arsenal vs AC Milan…injuries, tactics, lineups, predictions, Lacazette and Aubameyang out, Bellerin returns and much more

345

AC Milan defender Leonard Bonucci flies for the ball during 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in first leg. [Photo: Courtesy]

Recuperating Arsenal are fired up as they face AC Milan in a return leg match of the Europa League at Emirates Stadium with 2-0 aggregate in their favour.

Heinrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey fired two past Gennaro Gattuso’s men in San Siro, and the visitors have been left with a huge task to overturn the scores.

Arsenal won by 3-0 against Watford over the weekend, and will be aiming for another victory to progress to the next stage. AC Milan on the other hnad beat Genoa by a solitary goal in Serie A match as they search for a Uefa Champions League spot next season:

Team news

Arsenal- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of this match given that he is cup-tied and ineligible to play.This isafter having played for his former side Borussia Dortmund in Uefa Champions League group stage.

Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette is also out injured and this leaves Danny Welbeck as the only number 9 available.

Arsene Wenger has confirmed the returns of Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and availability of Shkodran Mustafi who picked a groin injury in recent match.

AC Milan: Gattuso on the other hand are without veteran defender Ignazio Abate, Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria.

Tactics: After losing in their home turf, AC Milan are in trouble and they must score three goals without conceding any to proceed to the next stage. This calls for sharpness as well as solidity at the back.

Gattuso may bring into midfield Montolivo to pair Kessie and Cutrone and Silva will have to be very clinical.

Wenger wants any draw including a barren one, or even 1-0 loss to proceed. Arsenal may bring in new faces such as Monreal and Bellerin and the back but the attack may remain the same.

Arsenal probable lineup: (4-2-3-1) Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck.

AC Milan probable lineup: (4-3-3) G. Donnarumma; Borini, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Biglia, Kessie, Bonaventura; Suso, Andre Silva, Calhanoglu.

Prediction: AC Milan has a mountain to climb in this game. The best they can get is a draw at the Emirates Stadium. Both teams will likely score.

Verdict: Arsenal have found the right momentum and will surely win or atleast draw this game.