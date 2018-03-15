Arsenal fans prepare special a banner for Arsene Wenger ahead of AC Milan clash

345

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring against AC Milan in first leg of Europa League. [Photo: Courtesy]

After turbulent run which was described as the lowest moment in the history of the club, characterized by back-to-back losses, Arsenal jumped back on track. The Gunners got their groove back after smashing two goals past resurgent AC Milan without a reaction, at San Siro.

This came after back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in Premier league and League Cup final, which would then be aggravated by 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been contending with the diminishing quorum of fans at Emirates Stadium. Wenger as a result has appealed to the fans to reconsider their position and support the team.

His pleas may have yielded fruits as some section of Arsenal fans are now preparing a ‘special’ banner for him. The Frenchman formed part of the debate between the club fans and the hierarchy after everything seemed to have fallen apart. New Arsene Wenger's banner. [Photo: Courtesy]

But in a quick response, to rally behind the team in Europa League, Arsenal fans will wave a banner in praise of the Frenchman, acknowledging his immense contribution to the club over two and half decades.

“We decided to design a new flag after Arsenal won the FA Cup last season as the old banner only had six cups on display,” said the leader of fans Abdullah Faiz, as revealed by Goal.com.

Faiz goes ahead to clarify that the banner is not about supporting Wenger’s stay but acknowledging his work, and supporting him in the remaining matches.

“The new banner is not necessarily a ‘Wenger In’ banner, but it is all about respect and appreciation. There were around 20 people from different nationalities and backgrounds who helped to design and fund it,” he said, adding that “Arsenal fans who have the utmost respect for their manager wanted to stand up for him and say, 'We have your back in this turbulent period.” Emirates Stadium with empty seats on a match day. [Photo: Courtesy]

Meanwhile, the group, which comprises Arsenal fans from various parts of the world are also showing concerns at how Emirates Stadium registers lower turn up during match days.

They are therefore appealing to Arsenal fans with tickets to turn up and the team, as they appeal to the Gunners to maintain a winning streak and finish the season on a high.