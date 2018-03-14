Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

349

Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of football season [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a family’s car.

Sky Sports took action after a video footage that showed him spitting towards the open window went round the social media.

In the video that was filmed after Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester United and obtained by Daily Mirror, the 40-year-old pundit can be seen on the wheel of his black SUV as a Manchester United fan spot him and beeps his horn and shouts ‘2-1,2-1, unlucky Jamie lad. 2-1 lad’ forcing Jamie to down huis window and spit towards the car.

Unfortunately, 14-year-old daughter of the United fan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, can be heard saying she was hit in the face by the spit.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: "Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role." Carragher was filmed spitting towards the car that carried a 14-year-old and his dad [Photo: Courtesy]

The ex-Liverpool defender had earlier apologized to the family by personally calling them last Sunday. He regretted his actions especially that a young girl was caught up in the middle of the altercation.

On Monday Jamie, wrote on his Twitter account: "Totally out of order & I’ve apologized personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies."