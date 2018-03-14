Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 14:46
Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of football season [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a family’s car.

Sky Sports took action after a video footage that showed him spitting towards the open window went round the social media.

In the video that was filmed after Liverpool lost 2-1 to Manchester United and obtained by Daily Mirror, the 40-year-old pundit can be seen on the wheel of his black SUV as a Manchester United fan spot him and beeps his horn and shouts ‘2-1,2-1, unlucky Jamie lad. 2-1 lad’ forcing Jamie to down huis window and spit towards the car.

Unfortunately, 14-year-old daughter of the United fan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, can be heard saying she was hit in the face by the spit.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: "Following an internal review, Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher for the remainder of the football season.

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Carragher was filmed spitting towards the car that carried a 14-year-old and his dad [Photo: Courtesy]

The ex-Liverpool defender had earlier apologized to the family by personally calling them last Sunday. He regretted his actions especially that a young girl was caught up in the middle of the altercation.

On Monday Jamie, wrote on his Twitter account: "Totally out of order & I’ve apologized personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies."

SKY SPORTS JAMIE CARRAGHER SUSPENDED FOR THE REST OF THE FOOTBALL SEASON SPITING
Next Story
Barcelona vs Chelsea…tactics, injuries, predictions, probable lineups Hazard false 9, Suarez out and much more
RELATED STORIES
Football youngsters who made four legends retire
Jurgen Klopp engaged in a rare outburst with a reporter after the Merseyside derby
LATEST STORIES
Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a famil

Barcelona vs Chelsea…tactics, injuries, predictions, probable lineups Hazard false 9, Suarez out and much more

Barcelona and Chelsea clash as both teams fight to reach the quarterfinal of UCL

Douala Stadium artificial turf stolen ahead of 2019 AFCON tournament

Tonnes of the artificial turf was reportedly taken out of the stadium premises in a broad day light by...

Barca to play Chelsea ‘at their own game’

Antonio Conte's Chelsea will aim to frustrate Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday

Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

More Stories
Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a famil

Douala Stadium artificial turf stolen ahead of 2019 AFCON tournament

Tonnes of the artificial turf was reportedly taken out of the stadium premises in a broad day light by...

Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Chinese club threatens to sue Barcelona over links to Spanish midfield maestro

Tianjin Quanjian have threatened legal action in a bid to stamp out speculation that Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will soon be joining them.

Super-agent Raiola offers Mourinho a perfect midfield partner for Pogba

Jose Mourinho ruled out the possibility of signing any more attackers in the summer but might be compelled to reconsider his stand

Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils

Wenger worried as Arsenal fans now boycott home games

Arsene Wenger is worried by an apparent dip in attendance at the Emirates stadium in recent weeks but said he is confident the team will get back.

Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Man United’s Jesse Lingard painfully dumped in social media by actress girlfriend

Jesse Lingard has been kicked into touch by his actress girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards