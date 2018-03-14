Functional Barcelona to play Conte's Chelsea at their own game

By AFP Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 13:11
Barcelona's Lionel Messi vies for the ball against Chelsea's Ng'olo Kante. [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte's Chelsea will aim to frustrate Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday but they may find an opponent less expansive than they expect.

Barca have set the standard in recent years for the most glittering style of football but Ernesto Valverde has instilled a new style this season, built on resilience, organisation and hard graft.

With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez left to their own devices up front, Barcelona's midfield has become more conscientious and its back-line harder to breach.

Atletico Madrid, as much renowned in defence as Barca have been in attack, have conceded only one goal fewer than the Catalans in La Liga all season.

Chelsea, however, enjoyed success at Stamford Bridge with a dogmatic approach, when only Messi's equaliser spoilt what was otherwise a controlled Blues performance. Willian's opener means Conte's side take a 1-1 draw to the Camp Nou.

"We come to do exactly the same job as we did at Stamford Bridge," Willian said on Tuesday.

"Without the ball we have to stay compact like we did at Stamford Bridge, we have to do the same job. We know here the pitch is big and we have to stay together and to not concede goals and go for the counter attack as well."

But it remains to be seen how bold Barca will be. They beat Atletico 1-0 at home earlier this month to move eight points clear at the top of the table but it was not an eye-catching display.

With Philippe Coutinho ineligible, Paulinho is likely to start against Chelsea, and the midfielder will bring athleticism and energy in place of Coutinho's creative spark.

Barcelona may be happy to play Chelsea at their own game, sustained by their crucial away goal and confident that, given the chance, Messi and Suarez can land the knock-out blow.

Iniesta key, Messi well rested

Captain Andres Iniesta will be key and the Spaniard appears to have won his battle to be fit after recovering from a hamstring strain. He was included in Valverde's squad on Tuesday.

"We know what Andres brings to the team, not only on the pitch but as a captain," Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said.

"You give him the ball and he always knows what he has to do to create chances."

Conte conceded Chelsea would have to play the "perfect game" to reach the quarter-finals and they will need Eden Hazard to deliver too.

Hazard has grown frustrated in recent weeks with his lone role up front but when asked to compare the 27-year-old Belgian with Iniesta -- who will soon be 34 -- Conte seemed to lay down a challenge.

"We're talking about two different players with different careers," Conte said. "Iniesta won a lot in his career, Hazard has to start winning important trophies."

On the impact of Iniesta's possible return, Conte added: "I like to compare him with Andrea Pirlo. We are talking about a genius of the football."

Barca are still unbeaten in La Liga and Messi will be well-rested, having sat out Saturday's win over Malaga to attend the birth of his third child.

The Argentine arrives with five goals in his last four games.

"He will be fine," Busquets said. "In fact he will be more motivated than what we are used to and physically he is going to be great, after having an extra game's rest. I hope that this is perfect."

 

 

ANTONIO CONTE ERNESTO VALVERDE BARCELONA CHELSEA UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
NBA: Russell Westbrook reaches triple ton as Thunder strikes Hawks
RELATED STORIES
Barcelona vs Chelsea…tactics, injuries, predictions, probable lineups Hazard false 9, Suarez out and much more
'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat
DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today
LATEST STORIES
Sky Sports suspends Jamie Carragher for the rest of the football season

Former Liverpool defender and now a Sky Sports analyst Jamie Carragher has been suspended for the rest of the football season after spiting at a famil

Barcelona vs Chelsea…tactics, injuries, predictions, probable lineups Hazard false 9, Suarez out and much more

Barcelona and Chelsea clash as both teams fight to reach the quarterfinal of UCL

Douala Stadium artificial turf stolen ahead of 2019 AFCON tournament

Tonnes of the artificial turf was reportedly taken out of the stadium premises in a broad day light by...

Barca to play Chelsea ‘at their own game’

Antonio Conte's Chelsea will aim to frustrate Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday

Romelu Lukaku responds to claims he blasted his team-mates after defeat to Sevilla

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League in their second leg tie with Sevilla courtesy to a brace from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

More Stories
Barcelona vs Chelsea…tactics, injuries, predictions, probable lineups Hazard false 9, Suarez out and much more

Barcelona and Chelsea clash as both teams fight to reach the quarterfinal of UCL

Barca to play Chelsea ‘at their own game’

Antonio Conte's Chelsea will aim to frustrate Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday

Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla

United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice

Manchester United suffered a shock exit in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 loss to Sevilla after substitute Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice at

DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

Arsenal's Premier League win over

Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards