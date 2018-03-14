Manchester United fans turn the heat on Mourinho after making comments post Sevilla defeat.

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 10:16
Man United boss Jose mourinho walking off the pitch after defeat to Sevilla. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

United were knocked out of the competition by Sevilla at the last-16 stage after a shocking performance at Old Trafford.

Mourinho's side looked to be favourites to reach the quarter-finals after the 0-0 draw in Spain but two Wissam Ben Yedder goals dumped United out.

And speaking after the game, the Portuguese suggested the club's early exit in the competition was not something out of the ordinary.

"I've sat in this chair twice before in the Champions League, and I knock Man Utd out at home twice, with Porto - Man Utd out, and with Real Madrid - Man Utd out.

"So this is nothing new for this football club. I don't want to make a drama out of it, we don't have time for that.

"We have a match on Saturday, we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours.

"And that's football, it's not the end of the world."

Despite Mourinho's attempts to shrug off the defeat, United fans were far from impressed with their manager.

User known as @DhamyFigo7 tweeted: How can our coach say this, if I had power I will sack this man instantly, this statement is embarrassing and idiotic

Mourinho: “I sat in this chair with Porto - Man Utd out. I sat in this chair with Real Madrid - Man Utd out. It's not something new for this club."

@Wisdomguchu1 said: Yes, he really did say this. It’s an insult to fans. Mourinho: “I don't want to make a drama of it. That’s football, it is not the end of the world. I sit in this chair twice in the CL and knocked Man United out with Porto and Real Madrid so it is not something new for the club.

Then @HaronMUFC47 would drop the bombshell: Mourinho: “I sat in this chair with Porto - Man Utd out. I sat in this chair with Real Madrid - Man Utd out. It's not something new for this club."

THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE HE SHOULD BE SACKED

Jose Mourinho is not a stranger to making controversial statements that rub fans the wrong way. While at Real Madrid the Portuguese fell out with the fans after he criticized them for not supporting the team. Mourinho hit on Madrid fans for criticizing players and forgetting their roles as fans.

He later fell out with players such as Sergion Ramos and his compatriots Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo after he which her exited the club.

 

JOSE MOURINHO MANCHESTER UNITED FANS UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DEFEAT COMMENT
Next Story
Venus proceeds to quarterfinals after cutting short Serena's comeback short at Indian Wells
RELATED STORIES
United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched
Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla

United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice

Manchester United suffered a shock exit in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 loss to Sevilla after substitute Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice at

DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

More Stories
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla

United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice

Manchester United suffered a shock exit in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 loss to Sevilla after substitute Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice at

DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

Arsenal's Premier League win over

Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla.

Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

Manchester United squad vs Sevilla revealed

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards