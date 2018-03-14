Manchester United fans turn the heat on Mourinho after making comments post Sevilla defeat.

345

Man United boss Jose mourinho walking off the pitch after defeat to Sevilla. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

United were knocked out of the competition by Sevilla at the last-16 stage after a shocking performance at Old Trafford.

Mourinho's side looked to be favourites to reach the quarter-finals after the 0-0 draw in Spain but two Wissam Ben Yedder goals dumped United out.

And speaking after the game, the Portuguese suggested the club's early exit in the competition was not something out of the ordinary.

"I've sat in this chair twice before in the Champions League, and I knock Man Utd out at home twice, with Porto - Man Utd out, and with Real Madrid - Man Utd out.

"So this is nothing new for this football club. I don't want to make a drama out of it, we don't have time for that.

"We have a match on Saturday, we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours.

"And that's football, it's not the end of the world."

Despite Mourinho's attempts to shrug off the defeat, United fans were far from impressed with their manager.

User known as @DhamyFigo7 tweeted: How can our coach say this, if I had power I will sack this man instantly, this statement is embarrassing and idiotic



Mourinho: “I sat in this chair with Porto - Man Utd out. I sat in this chair with Real Madrid - Man Utd out. It's not something new for this club."

@Wisdomguchu1 said: Yes, he really did say this. It’s an insult to fans. Mourinho: “I don't want to make a drama of it. That’s football, it is not the end of the world. I sit in this chair twice in the CL and knocked Man United out with Porto and Real Madrid so it is not something new for the club.

Then @HaronMUFC47 would drop the bombshell: Mourinho: “I sat in this chair with Porto - Man Utd out. I sat in this chair with Real Madrid - Man Utd out. It's not something new for this club."



THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE HE SHOULD BE SACKED

Jose Mourinho is not a stranger to making controversial statements that rub fans the wrong way. While at Real Madrid the Portuguese fell out with the fans after he criticized them for not supporting the team. Mourinho hit on Madrid fans for criticizing players and forgetting their roles as fans.

He later fell out with players such as Sergion Ramos and his compatriots Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo after he which her exited the club.