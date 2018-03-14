Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

349

United faced a shocking defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla but their hopes were shuttered after Ben Yedder’s double silenced the Old Trafford crowd.

Romelu Lukaku gave Manchester United a bit of hope of with a goal with few minutes to the final whistle but Sevilla held on perfectly until the final whistle. Lukaku's goal was too late to help United secure a comeback [Photo: Courtesy]

The Belgium striker also felt that the last passes were not good enough thus killing them in the night.

‘We should have scored earlier in first half with the half chances we created,’ continued Lukaku.

‘The last pass today was not good enough. We got in the right positions but the last pass was not good enough and that’s what killed us today.

‘In the dressing room because some people are disappointed with the result. We expected better from ourselves.

United recorded just four shots on target over the two legs despite playing the likes of Lukaku, Sanchez, Martial, Rashford, Lingard and Mata.

Lukaku was frustrated with the loss and he blasted some of his team-mates after the match for ‘hiding’ during the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

‘Somethings were wrong with some players, some players were hiding,’ Lukaku told BT Sport.

‘The deception was very big. You know we started the game well but we let them get a bit of control in the game. We had a few half chances but we didn’t score. Lukaku hit out at his teammates for hiding during the defeat [Photo: Courtesy]

‘They score the first goal and from that moment on we tried to change the game but they score the second goal which is a big blow.

‘At the end we kept pushing but it’s not enough and we should have done much better with the quality we have in the team but we didn’t deserve it because we weren’t good enough.’ He added.

Though they wanted to go far in the Champions League but were disappointed but the Red Devils still have one more trophy, the FA, to go for and they will have to forget about the Champions League exit and concentrate on the FA and the Premier League.