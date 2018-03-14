Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 09:55
United faced a shocking defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla but their hopes were shuttered after Ben Yedder’s double silenced the Old Trafford crowd.

Romelu Lukaku gave Manchester United a bit of hope of with a goal with few minutes to the final whistle but Sevilla held on perfectly until the final whistle.

Lukaku's goal was too late to help United secure a comeback [Photo: Courtesy]

The Belgium striker also felt that the last passes were not good enough thus killing them in the night.

‘We should have scored earlier in first half with the half chances we created,’ continued Lukaku.

‘The last pass today was not good enough. We got in the right positions but the last pass was not good enough and that’s what killed us today.

‘In the dressing room because some people are disappointed with the result. We expected better from ourselves.

United recorded just four shots on target over the two legs despite playing the likes of Lukaku, Sanchez, Martial, Rashford, Lingard and Mata.

Lukaku was frustrated with the loss and he blasted some of his team-mates after the match for ‘hiding’ during the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

‘Somethings were wrong with some players, some players were hiding,’ Lukaku told BT Sport.

‘The deception was very big. You know we started the game well but we let them get a bit of control in the game. We had a few half chances but we didn’t score.

Lukaku hit out at his teammates for hiding during the defeat [Photo: Courtesy]

‘They score the first goal and from that moment on we tried to change the game but they score the second goal which is a big blow.

‘At the end we kept pushing but it’s not enough and we should have done much better with the quality we have in the team but we didn’t deserve it because we weren’t good enough.’ He added.

Though they wanted to go far in the Champions League but were disappointed but the Red Devils still have one more trophy, the FA, to go for and they will have to forget about the Champions League exit and concentrate on the FA and the Premier League.

MANCHESTER UNITED CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROMELU LUKAKU SEVILLA HIDING
Next Story
United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
RELATED STORIES
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday
'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat
United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla

United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice

Manchester United suffered a shock exit in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 loss to Sevilla after substitute Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice at

DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

More Stories
Gor Mahia infuriated as Esperance tie is pushed to Sunday

Gor Mahia have decried the latest rescheduling of second CAF Champions League tie against Esperance, which has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday

'He should be sacked!' Jose Mourinho infuriates Manchester United fans with comments after Sevilla defeat

Jose Mourinho had infuriated Manchester United fans with his comments following their Champions League exit.

Romelu Lukaku hit out at his teammates after shock Champions League exit

Manchester United were the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in their last night’s clash with Sevilla

United knocked out of the Champions League after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice

Manchester United suffered a shock exit in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 loss to Sevilla after substitute Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice at

DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

Arsenal's Premier League win over

Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla.

Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

Manchester United squad vs Sevilla revealed

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards