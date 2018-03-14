Golf: Barclays Kenya Open receives Sh50m boost

77

Kenya open golf - sponsorship National Sports Funds Chairman Luke Luseno (left) and Acting CEO Mark Wambugu (2nd left) npresents a dummy cheque of sh. 50m to Kenya Open Golf tournament Board of directors

The National Sports Funds has forked out Sh50 million to sponsor the 50th Barclays Kenya Open golf tournament set for Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday next week.

Former winners have confirmed their participation, raising the events’ profile.

Englishman Gary Boyd, the 2009 Kenya Open winner, the 2010 winner, Robert Dinwiddle, and the 2016 champion, Swedish Sebastian Soderberg, are expected to contest.

Accepting the cheque, the Kenya Open chairman, Peter Kanyago, praised the Government support saying: “This support will raise the Kenya Open to another level, almost to that of the European Tour, and will make Kenya a golfing destination in Africa. Our intention is to promote a programme for young golfers. From this year, we are going to organise a 10-series golf tournament throughout the country,” said Kanyago.

National Sports Fund Luke Luseno asked sports federations to put up good structures to attract corporates to the sports industry.

Sh62 million (€500,000) prize money has been set aside for Kenya Open. [Dennis Okeyo]

ALSO READ: Barclays Kenya Open tees off 50th Anniversary celebrations with a bang