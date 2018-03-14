Tottenham hot-shot Harry Kane ruled out until MAY with England striker racing to be fit for World Cup

By Mirror Wednesday, March 14th 2018 at 00:00
Tottenham Hotspurs' Harry Kane injured in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Harry Kane is out until May and faces a desperate battle to be fully fit for the World Cup.

The Premier League’s leading scorer this season damaged ankle ligaments for the third time in 18 months on Sunday for Tottenham against Bournemouth.

And the north Londoners believe the injury is closer in seriousness to the first time he suffered the setback and missed seven weeks from September 2016, than the last one when he was out for just over three.

In a major blow for club and country, Kane’s anticipated lay-off would see him ruled out until the end of April and have just a handful of games left at the end of the season to try to regain fitness ahead of England’s World Cup campaign in Russia.

As it stands, Kane would miss Spurs' FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday, a semi-final if they progress and four league fixtures after the international break - a potential top four decider against Chelsea and further clashes with Stoke, Manchester City and Brighton.

He also sits out England’s two friendlies this month against Holland and Italy, with manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for that double-header on Thursday.

Based on the initial diagnosis, Kane may be ready to return in time for Spurs’ final three scheduled league games — against Watford on the last day of April, West Brom and Leicester.

But, depending on their FA Cup progress and the dates fixtures get rearranged for, he could have two bonus opportunities to build up his fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Spurs have a league clash against Newcastle to reschedule, while their trip to Brighton on Friday April 20 would also get postponed if they reach the FA Cup's last four.

Kane, who first damaged an ankle against Sunderland, made a much quicker than expected recovery when he hurt ligaments in his right ankle for the second time a year ago against Millwall, and Spurs and England will hope he can do the same again.

Spurs planned to send him for a scan on the injury on Monday but that was put back as his ankle was too swollen to assess properly.

The Premier League campaign ends on May 13, with the FA Cup final six days later.

England play Nigeria and Costa Rica in pre-World Cup friendlies early in June, then kick off their group phase campaign against Tunisia on June 18 before further group matches against Panama and Belgium.

 

HARRY KANE WORLD CUP INJURED ENGLAND TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Next Story
Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final
RELATED STORIES
Manchester United's Ashley Young gets chance to cement World Cup place as Gareth Southgate finalizes squad
Jose Mourinho signs contract for another job during World Cup
When American pop star Rihanna defied all odds and touched, kissed and toyed with the World Cup trophy
LATEST STORIES
DON’T MISS! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE Today

KTN Home channel will broadcast live BIG Champions League match between ....

Arsenal women team ready to show Wenger and co how it’s against Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal have a chance for revenge over Manchester City when they square off for the Continental Cup final — the League Cup of the women's game.

Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

Arsenal's Premier League win over

Man United vs Sevilla…Confirmed lineups, predictions, Pogba and Martial benched

Manchester United will be making a stab to proceed to the quarterfinal of the Uefa Champions League round 16 as they take on Spanish side Sevilla.

Chinese club threatens to sue Barcelona over links to Spanish midfield maestro

Tianjin Quanjian have threatened legal action in a bid to stamp out speculation that Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will soon be joining them.

Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

More Stories
School: Aga Khan Academy eye basketball crown in Taita Taveta

St Anthony Boys school hosts Rift Valley championships.

Rallying: Activities kick off today

Safari organisers arrive at the decision after realising two dams between a bridge were swelling.

Tottenham's Harry Kane ruled out until MAY with England striker racing to be fit for World Cup

Harry Kane is out until May and faces a desperate battle to be fully fit for the World Cup.

Facebook, Amazon frontrunners angling for sports live streaming rights

Amazon, Facebook have identified live streaming sports as the missing piece to their business.

‘Shave beard to avoid terrorist look,’ Egyptian journalist tells Mohammed Salah

An Egyptian columnist has caused a social media outburst after he penned down an article telling Mo Salah to shave his beard.

Jackpot winner can now stay anonymous - Judge rules

can keep identity private but not ...

Manchester United's Ashley Young gets chance to cement World Cup place as Gareth Southgate finalizes squad

Versatile 32-year-old who had been in the wilderness since 2013 before a November recall is likely to face Holland and Italy

Orero breathes life into 'Dago': Dagoretti upset the form book in boys’ basketball

Schools: Dagoretti upset the form book in boys’ basketball

Jamie Carragher pulled out of analyzing Man United-Sevilla match on Sky sports after spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has been reportedly pulled out of analyzing Manchester United-Sevilla in Uefa Champions League clash tomorrow

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher could be axed by Sky Sports after spitting on Man United fan

Jamie Carragher has apologised to a teenage girl after he spat in her face and her mum branded him “disgusting”.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

    Mon 12th Mar 2018

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

  • Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not happy with Arsenal fans

    Tue 13th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya prisons women’s volleyball team lost to Carthage from Tunisia
    Droo ya kombe la Chapa Dimba iliandaliwa jijini Nairobi
    Chipukizi wajitayarisha kwenye mashindano yatakayoandaliwa nchini Algeria
    Klabu ya Wazito FC inajiandaa kuchuana na AFC Leopards