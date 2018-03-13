Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 14:25
Aubameyang scored in his debut for Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window and made a perfect start at the Emirates with a debut goal in a remarkable 5-1 win over Everton.

The Gabonese striker then went three games without a goal as Arsene Wenger’s side lost successive matches 3-0 to Manchester City, including the Carabao Cup final, plus a 1-0 defeat at Wembley in the north London derby.

Lack of Europa League game time frustrated Aubameyang [Photo: Courtesy]

He netted in the 2-1 loss at Brighton earlier this month before leading Arsenal to a 3-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

The 28-year-old star cannot play in Europa League after he represented Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and the Bundesliga side subsequently dropping into the Europe’s second tier.

Aubameyang believes being cap tied has led to a frustrating start to life at Arsenal as he struggles for rhythm due to having a week break between games unlike at Dortmund where he was playing after every three days.

Aubameyang celebrates his goal against Watford [Photo: Courtesy]

"I am really frustrated because the rules are a bit... I don't know how to say in English but I am disappointed because I can't help my team," he told the Mirror.

"When I was in Dortmund, I was playing every three days but now I play once a week or have a long time between games. It is not easy... that's life. I have to deal with it.

"I didn't play a lot in January so it was difficult to find the rhythm. Now I'm feeling better. I work hard, I work a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better." He added.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG BORUSSIA DORTMUND ARSENAL EUROPA LEAGUE
Next Story
Super-agent Raiola offers Mourinho a perfect midfield partner for Pogba
RELATED STORIES
Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger
Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates
Arsenal vs Watford…Confirmed lineup, predictions, Aubameyang back and much more
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

Manchester United squad vs Sevilla revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window

Super-agent Raiola offers Mourinho a perfect midfield partner for Pogba

Jose Mourinho ruled out the possibility of signing any more attackers in the summer but might be compelled to reconsider his stand

Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils

GUN DRAMA: League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

More Stories
Mourinho includes Pogba in United’s Champions League squad to face Sevilla

Paul Pogba was ruled out of last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford due to an injury he picked during a training session at Carrington

Here’s the Manchester United squad set to face Sevilla tonight

Manchester United squad vs Sevilla revealed

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window

GUN DRAMA: League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Manchester United checks in at Lowry Hotel ahead of Sevilla Champions League clash just hours after WW2 bomb scare

The Manchester United squad checked into the Lowry Hotel on Monday evening just hours after a bomb scare in the city centre.

Kenyan Premier League: Mathare United versus Leopards clash produces seven goals

Kariobangi striker Kapaito top hit man after six rounds of action.

Man Utd's Carrick to retire at end of the season

Manchester United star confirmed on Monday he will bring an end to his illustrious career at the end

Poor attendances at Arsenal home games a worry for Wenger

there were thousands of empty seats in Arsenal’s

Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    30 athletes to represent Kenya at the continental championships in Algeria
    This year’s Barclays Kenya open golf championship to take place in Muthaiga golf club
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi