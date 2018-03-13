Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang discloses reason for frustrating start to life at Arsenal

349

Aubameyang scored in his debut for Arsenal [Photo: Courtesy]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window and made a perfect start at the Emirates with a debut goal in a remarkable 5-1 win over Everton.

The Gabonese striker then went three games without a goal as Arsene Wenger’s side lost successive matches 3-0 to Manchester City, including the Carabao Cup final, plus a 1-0 defeat at Wembley in the north London derby. Lack of Europa League game time frustrated Aubameyang [Photo: Courtesy]

He netted in the 2-1 loss at Brighton earlier this month before leading Arsenal to a 3-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

The 28-year-old star cannot play in Europa League after he represented Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and the Bundesliga side subsequently dropping into the Europe’s second tier.

Aubameyang believes being cap tied has led to a frustrating start to life at Arsenal as he struggles for rhythm due to having a week break between games unlike at Dortmund where he was playing after every three days. Aubameyang celebrates his goal against Watford [Photo: Courtesy]

"I am really frustrated because the rules are a bit... I don't know how to say in English but I am disappointed because I can't help my team," he told the Mirror.

"When I was in Dortmund, I was playing every three days but now I play once a week or have a long time between games. It is not easy... that's life. I have to deal with it.

"I didn't play a lot in January so it was difficult to find the rhythm. Now I'm feeling better. I work hard, I work a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better." He added.