Manchester United's Ashley Young gets chance to cement World Cup place as Gareth Southgate finalizes squad

By Mirror Tuesday, March 13th 2018 at 09:52
Young's become a regular for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Versatile 32-year-old who had been in the wilderness since 2013 before a November recall is likely to face Holland and Italy

Ashley Young will be given a chance to stake his claim for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate wants to call up Manchester United Star Young for this month's friendlies with Italy and Holland when he names the squad on Thursday.

Southgate already had him in mind before watching him at Old Trafford on Saturday, and his performance in the crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool only reinforced his view.

Young has been in the wilderness since 2013 [Photo: Courtesy]

The 32-year-old has been playing at full-back for United and has caught Southgate’s eye because of his versatility.

Young, who has won 31 caps, got a recall in November after four years in the international wilderness.

He still divides opinion when it comes to England, but Southgate now views him as having a big chance of being on that plane to Russia in June.

Southgate has also been checking on Burnley’s in-form keeper Nick Pope, his central-defender teammate James Tarkowski and Brighton’s veteran striker Glenn Murray.

Former non-League frontman Murray could get his first England call-up at age 34 [Photo: Courtesy]

There are also major concerns about England’s keepers, with Joe Hart struggling for form on loan at West Ham and Stoke’s Jack Butland also having a difficult season.

Everton defender Michael Keane has also been short of his best, while fellow centre-half Gary Cahill is not an automatic choice for Chelsea.

Southgate may name a bigger than expected squad on Thursday to allow him to look at different options, having already opened the door to a England recall for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

ASHLEY YOUNG HOLLAND ITALY GARETH SOUTHGATE ENGLAND’S WORLD CUP SQUAD
Next Story
Kenya ready to conquer Africa one more time: Barkach, Ndiwa lead legion to Algeria
RELATED STORIES
Investigation into the death of Italian footballer begins
Porn star offers to save one of Italy’s oldest teams
Mutko’s resignation ‘has no consequence' for World Cup preparation, says Russian 2018 Organizing Committee
LATEST STORIES
Sevilla sends a bold plea to De Gea ahead of Manchester United clash

The Spanish outfit travel to Manchester today evening for the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils

GUN DRAMA: League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

League fixtures suspended after soccer boss takes gun unto pitch

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino as Marco Silva emerges as favourite to take over at Saints

Manchester United checks in at Lowry Hotel ahead of Sevilla Champions League clash just hours after WW2 bomb scare

The Manchester United squad checked into the Lowry Hotel on Monday evening just hours after a bomb scare in the city centre.

Kenya ready to conquer Africa one more time: Barkach, Ndiwa lead legion to Algeria

Team out to seek podium sweep in continental cross country meeting.

Athletics: Kiptanui beats the winds to win Lisbon race

Battling high winds, Kenyan Erick Kiptanui and Etagegn Woldu of Ethiopia prevailed in their respective races at the Lisbon Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold

More Stories
Manchester United's Ashley Young gets chance to cement World Cup place as Gareth Southgate finalizes squad

Versatile 32-year-old who had been in the wilderness since 2013 before a November recall is likely to face Holland and Italy

Orero breathes life into 'Dago': Dagoretti upset the form book in boys’ basketball

Schools: Dagoretti upset the form book in boys’ basketball

Jamie Carragher pulled out of analyzing Man United-Sevilla match on Sky sports after spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has been reportedly pulled out of analyzing Manchester United-Sevilla in Uefa Champions League clash tomorrow

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher could be axed by Sky Sports after spitting on Man United fan

Jamie Carragher has apologised to a teenage girl after he spat in her face and her mum branded him “disgusting”.

Rally: Flat grounds offer apt chance for scrutineering and weighing of cars

Pre-Safari Rally events move to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Colleges: Champs Kericho and Tambach face off in games

Defending champions Kericho and rivals Tambach are favourites in the Rift Valley Teachers Training Colleges games that begin tomorrow at Moi, Baringo

West Ham fans invade pitch, clash with players and club management in ugly defeat to Burnley

West Ham fans brought shame on their club as they stormed the pitch FOUR times and confronted the owners amid toxic riots during their 3-0 defeat

Regional games start this week: St Johns Kaloleni maintain unbeaten run to reclaim hockey crown

Kaya Tiwi, Shimo La Tewa and St John’s Kaloleni earn tickets to Coast regional showpiece.

Swimming: Loreto swimmers shine at Coast junior gala

Loreto Convent Mombasa swimmers splashed into an early lead as Coast Junior swimming gala started yesterday at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

Menengai, Nakuru Boys brave challenging duel: Battle of titans as Upper Hill clash with Dagoretti

Upper Hill hammer Strathmore School as Dagoretti shock Lang’ata in Nairobi region showdown.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    30 athletes to represent Kenya at the continental championships in Algeria
    This year’s Barclays Kenya open golf championship to take place in Muthaiga golf club
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi