The reason behind Why David Luiz could leave Chelsea

David Luiz has fallen out of favour at Chelsea and may want to move to play regularly Credit: getty images

David Luiz has been widely linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 30 year-old, who is currently out injured, has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte this season, casting huge doubts over his future at Chelsea.

Luiz has not featured in the Premier League for the Blues since 4-1 defeat by Watford on February 5.

And according to Yahoo sports, David Luiz could stay at Chelsea if Conte leaves this summer but at the same time he cannot stay as long as the Italian remains in charge.

However, Conte has repeatedly refused to rule out speculation about his exit and insists that his relationship with Luiz is fine.

The Brazilian has dropped behind Andreas Christensen in Conte’s plans.

Whether he remains beyond this season now depends on the status of Antonio Conte.