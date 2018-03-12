‘Apologetic’ Carragher in battle to save his Sky Sports job after spitting on Man United fan

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Monday, March 12th 2018 at 12:58
Jamie Carragher (L) and Gary Neville (R) during a match day. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jamie Carragher has apologised to a teenage girl after he spat in her face and her mum branded him “disgusting”.

The Liverpool legend was caught on camera aiming a mouthful of saliva at the passenger window of a car containing the 14-year-old Manchester United fan and her dad after Saturday’s Red Devils victory over the Anfield outfit.

She claimed the spittle hit her on the forehead and made her cry.

A video alleged to be showing Jamie Carragher spitting at Man United fan. [Photo: Courtesy]

The dad said “a bit of banter” with the former defender turned ugly after he mentioned the 2-1 scoreline. And he insisted the TV star must have seen his daughter in the passenger seat.

Carragher, who had been covering the match as a Sky Sports pundit, phoned the girl and her father on Sunday night and said: “I just want to apologise and I hope you are OK.” The youngster told him: “OK, thanks for apologising.”

He had earlier admitted he was in the wrong but claimed he lost the plot after the ribbing went on too long.

The 40-year-old said: “It was a bit more than, ‘Hiya Jamie, it was 2-1’. It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued. I lost my head. I shouldn’t have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?”

The girl’s 38-year-old mum was furious at dad-of-two Carragher for ­spitting at a child.

She said: “I was extremely angry and disappointed that he could even bring himself to do something like that. Looking at her, you know she is a child.

“What did she do wrong? She did not do anything wrong. Spitting at someone is the lowest of the low. It is disgusting.

“In all the years I’ve watched football, isn’t it all about banter?

“And he could not take that little bit of banter? It was nothing. I could ­understand if someone was in his face, giving him abuse.”

The schoolgirl told of her shock after the incident. She said: “I have never been spat at by anyone before. I thought, ‘Why has he done that’. I thought I had done ­something wrong.

“People in school take the mick and it is just a laugh. Someone like him who is older should be able to take a joke.” Her dad told how they spotted Carragher about two miles from Old Trafford after the clash.

He said he took his phone out and started filming. In the footage, Carragher appears to lower his window and the man winds down the glass in the passenger door.

The United fan added: “He looked at me and waved, I waved back and then he put his window down.

“I said, ‘Hey Jamie, good result, 2-1’ and he sort of looked at me and I said, ‘2-1, ha ha’ and his face just changed. I could just see him lurch towards his window and spit.

“I was stunned. I had not insulted him. I had not sworn at him. I have not got out and banged on his car. I have not done anything abusive to him, I’ve not stuck two fingers up at him.

“I’ve met footballers before and they have always been very accommodating. I thought, ‘Jamie Carragher, he is going to be up for a laugh.’ So when he did spit I was taken aback.

“I looked at my daughter and she was tearing up. I said did he hit you and she said, ‘He hit me in the face.’

“For a grown man to do that to a girl who had not done anything. She was sat in a passenger seat while her dad was trying to have a bit of harmless banter.

“There is no two ways about it. He saw her.”

The dad claimed moments later Carragher pulled up on the driver’s side of his car and gave him a thumbs up. He added: “I was angry and upset because my daughter was crying. I could not believe what had happened.

“She was crying. She said, ‘I’m ­embarrassed, he has just spat in my face. I don’t want to talk about it.’”

The girl also claimed she was sure Carragher saw her in the passengers seat. She said: “Hundred per cent, because I was right in the way. I did not say anything. I was just sat there looking out of the window.”

But both the mum and dad thanked Carragher for phoning an apologising.

In his twitter handle, Carragher apologized by and insinuated that the girl and her father goaded him severally provoking him to do the unthinkable. He however, did not shift the blame but conceded for making the mistake.

 

 

 

Jamie Carragher has apologised to a teenage girl after he spat in her face and her mum branded him “disgusting”.

The Liverpool legend was caught on camera aiming a mouthful of saliva at the passenger window of a car containing the 14-year-old Manchester United fan and her dad after Saturday’s Red Devils victory over the Anfield outfit.

She claimed the spittle hit her on the forehead and made her cry.

The dad said “a bit of banter” with the former defender turned ugly after he mentioned the 2-1 scoreline. And he insisted the TV star must have seen his daughter in the passenger seat.

Carragher, who had been covering the match as a Sky Sports pundit, phoned the girl and her father on Sunday night and said: “I just want to apologise and I hope you are OK.” The youngster told him: “OK, thanks for apologising.”

He had earlier admitted he was in the wrong but claimed he lost the plot after the ribbing went on too long.

The 40-year-old said: “It was a bit more than, ‘Hiya Jamie, it was 2-1’. It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued. I lost my head. I shouldn’t have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?”

The girl’s 38-year-old mum was furious at dad-of-two Carragher for ­spitting at a child.

She said: “I was extremely angry and disappointed that he could even bring himself to do something like that. Looking at her, you know she is a child.

“What did she do wrong? She did not do anything wrong. Spitting at someone is the lowest of the low. It is disgusting.

“In all the years I’ve watched football, isn’t it all about banter?

“And he could not take that little bit of banter? It was nothing. I could ­understand if someone was in his face, giving him abuse.”

The schoolgirl told of her shock after the incident. She said: “I have never been spat at by anyone before. I thought, ‘Why has he done that’. I thought I had done ­something wrong.

“People in school take the mick and it is just a laugh. Someone like him who is older should be able to take a joke.” Her dad told how they spotted Carragher about two miles from Old Trafford after the clash.

He said he took his phone out and started filming. In the footage, Carragher appears to lower his window and the man winds down the glass in the passenger door.

The United fan added: “He looked at me and waved, I waved back and then he put his window down.

“I said, ‘Hey Jamie, good result, 2-1’ and he sort of looked at me and I said, ‘2-1, ha ha’ and his face just changed. I could just see him lurch towards his window and spit.

“I was stunned. I had not insulted him. I had not sworn at him. I have not got out and banged on his car. I have not done anything abusive to him, I’ve not stuck two fingers up at him.

“I’ve met footballers before and they have always been very accommodating. I thought, ‘Jamie Carragher, he is going to be up for a laugh.’ So when he did spit I was taken aback.

“I looked at my daughter and she was tearing up. I said did he hit you and she said, ‘He hit me in the face.’

“For a grown man to do that to a girl who had not done anything. She was sat in a passenger seat while her dad was trying to have a bit of harmless banter.

“There is no two ways about it. He saw her.”

The dad claimed moments later Carragher pulled up on the driver’s side of his car and gave him a thumbs up. He added: “I was angry and upset because my daughter was crying. I could not believe what had happened.

“She was crying. She said, ‘I’m ­embarrassed, he has just spat in my face. I don’t want to talk about it.’”

The girl also claimed she was sure Carragher saw her in the passengers seat. She said: “Hundred per cent, because I was right in the way. I did not say anything. I was just sat there looking out of the window.”

But both the mum and dad thanked Carragher for phoning an apologising.

In his twitter handle, Carragher apologized by and insinuated that the girl and her father goaded him severally provoking him to do the unthinkable. He however, did not shift the blame but conceded for making the mistake.

 

 

 

JAMIE CARRAGHER SKY SPORTS MANCHESTER UNITED LIVERPOOL SPIT
Next Story
Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game
RELATED STORIES
Man United already seeing worrying version of Alexis Sanchez that made Arsenal to sell him
De Gea discloses what Muriel told him after his magic save against Sevilla
Mourinho has one huge concern regarding Sir Alex Ferguson and Chelsea
LATEST STORIES
Wenger worried as Arsenal fans now boycott home games

Arsene Wenger is worried by an apparent dip in attendance at the Emirates stadium in recent weeks but said he is confident the team will get back.

Stoke City vs Man City...Probable lineups, predictions, Aguero injured, Guardiola’s Monday night curse and more

Manchester City are visiting the Bet365 Stadium today to take on ‘unpredictable’ Stoke City which they demolished 7-2 in first leg.

Mourinho unsure about availability of midfield star for Sevilla game

Manchester United are uncertain about midfielder Paul Pogba’s availability for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with Sevilla.

Joseph Parker vows to detonate Anthony Joshua's chin and unify world heavyweight titles

Joseph Parker has vowed to detonate Anthony Joshua 's chin and snatch his world heavyweight titles to unify the division at Cardiff this month.

Arsenal ‘ready to release’ midfield star on a free transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are plotting a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, report the Express .

Mesut Ozil breaks Eric Cantona’s record as Arsenal fly at Emirates

Mesut Ozil has become the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists after setting up Shkodran Mustafi to score in Arsenal's win over Watford

More Stories
Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher could be axed by Sky Sports after spitting on Man United fan

Jamie Carragher has apologised to a teenage girl after he spat in her face and her mum branded him “disgusting”.

Rally: Flat grounds offer apt chance for scrutineering and weighing of cars

Pre-Safari Rally events move to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Colleges: Champs Kericho and Tambach face off in games

Defending champions Kericho and rivals Tambach are favourites in the Rift Valley Teachers Training Colleges games that begin tomorrow at Moi, Baringo

West Ham fans invade pitch, clash with players and club management in ugly defeat to Burnley

West Ham fans brought shame on their club as they stormed the pitch FOUR times and confronted the owners amid toxic riots during their 3-0 defeat

Regional games start this week: St Johns Kaloleni maintain unbeaten run to reclaim hockey crown

Kaya Tiwi, Shimo La Tewa and St John’s Kaloleni earn tickets to Coast regional showpiece.

Swimming: Loreto swimmers shine at Coast junior gala

Loreto Convent Mombasa swimmers splashed into an early lead as Coast Junior swimming gala started yesterday at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

Menengai, Nakuru Boys brave challenging duel: Battle of titans as Upper Hill clash with Dagoretti

Upper Hill hammer Strathmore School as Dagoretti shock Lang’ata in Nairobi region showdown.

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Betway donate kits to Starlets

Betway donate kits to Starlets

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi
    Scoreline: Kenya open at 50
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures