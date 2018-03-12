Kenya Sevens fall to Fiji, finishes 8th on the Series log

345

Kenya's Billy Odhiambo goes for the ball ahead of Fiji's Alasio Sovita. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens fell 31-12 to Fiji at the final of the Canada Sevens tournament in Vancouver on Monday morning. Nelseon Oyoo ignited the Kenyan attack before Willy Ambaka made his contribution. Samuel Oyoo added a conversion making the impressive start into the game.

Fijians came back to the match courtesy of a conversion. The duo of Eroni Sau, Josua Vakurunabili and Vatemo Rovuovuo leveled the scores making it 7-7 and breathing life into the Fijian performance.

The game proceeded to the half time with scores leveled at 12-12, when Sevuloni Mocenacagi gripped the ball airborne before sprinting to make the scores level.

After the break, Kenyans suffered a glitch as the Fijian trio of Mocenacagi, Alasio Naduva and Amenoni Nasilasila pounced at every opportunity to put their team ahead ending up with 26-12 in their favour, after making the try.

Fiji would then end up winning the title on 31-12, hence becoming the first team to win two record tournament titles a season. Earlier in the tournament, Shujaa Sevens had downed England by a thrashing of 12-0 in the quarterfinals before moving on to beat USA by a slim margin of 24-19. [Photo: Courtesy]

Meanwhile, the Kenyan duo of Collins Injera and Oscar Ouma have been selected as part of the dream team of the tournament. Ouma and Injera slot alongside Dylan Sage (South Africa), Nasoko (Fiji), Sali (Fiji), Baker (USA) and Porch.

Shujaa Sevens are at 8th position with 19 points in the Series table, following seventh-placed England as Fiji moves to second place. South Africa still tops the table as Papua New Guinea comes last in position 16.