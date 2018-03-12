Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

By Game Yetu Monday, March 12th 2018 at 00:00

Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks (left) challenges Sofapaka's Moussa Omar during their Kenyan Premier League match at Machakos Stadium on Saturday March 10, 2018. [Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.com]

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza believes it is a matter of time before their strikers will be firing on all cylinders.

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

“I’d be worried if don’t create chances. Umar (Kasumba) was a revelation last season while Aswani (Kepha) and Waruru (Stephen) are proven goal scorers. Goals will come once we get into our rhythm,” Baraza said.

FT

Bandari v    Sony Sugar    3 : 0    
Nakumatt v Chemelil    1 : 4    
Mathare Utd. v Leopards     3 : 4    
Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars 0 : 1
Rangers    v Wazito 0 : 0    
Tusker v Thika Utd. 0 : 0    
Zoo Kericho v Vihiga United    0 : 0    
Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka    0 : 0

SOFAPAKA JOHN BARAZA
Schools: Kakamega retain rugby title

Defending champions and hosts Kakamega High School won the rugby 15s title as the county Secondary Schools Term One Games ended at the weekend.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Kenyan Premier League: Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Gor extend lead as rampant Chemelil move second

Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to

Wenger gets boost as Arsenal sink Watford

Arsene Wenger received a welcome boost as Arsenal eased a little of the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Watford…Confirmed lineup, predictions, Aubameyang back and much more

Arsenal are searching for a win at home against Watford, something that has been quite elusive.

Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

