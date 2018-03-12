Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

77

Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks (left) challenges Sofapaka's Moussa Omar during their Kenyan Premier League match at Machakos Stadium on Saturday March 10, 2018. [Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.com]

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza believes it is a matter of time before their strikers will be firing on all cylinders.

Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.

“I’d be worried if don’t create chances. Umar (Kasumba) was a revelation last season while Aswani (Kepha) and Waruru (Stephen) are proven goal scorers. Goals will come once we get into our rhythm,” Baraza said.

FT

Bandari v Sony Sugar 3 : 0

Nakumatt v Chemelil 1 : 4

Mathare Utd. v Leopards 3 : 4

Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars 0 : 1

Rangers v Wazito 0 : 0

Tusker v Thika Utd. 0 : 0

Zoo Kericho v Vihiga United 0 : 0

Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka 0 : 0