Sofapaka assistant coach Baraza backs strikers

Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza believes it is a matter of time before their strikers will be firing on all cylinders.
Batoto ba Mungu were held 0-0 by Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday in Machakos despite creating a flurry of chances.
“I’d be worried if don’t create chances. Umar (Kasumba) was a revelation last season while Aswani (Kepha) and Waruru (Stephen) are proven goal scorers. Goals will come once we get into our rhythm,” Baraza said.
FT
Bandari v Sony Sugar 3 : 0
Nakumatt v Chemelil 1 : 4
Mathare Utd. v Leopards 3 : 4
Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars 0 : 1
Rangers v Wazito 0 : 0
Tusker v Thika Utd. 0 : 0
Zoo Kericho v Vihiga United 0 : 0
Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka 0 : 0