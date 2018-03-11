Aguero sidelined for two weeks by knee injury

By Reuters Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 20:38

Sergio Aguero ruled out for a few weeks

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday's Premier League trip to Stoke due to a knee injury.

However, the Argentine is hopeful of being sidelined for just two weeks, which should see him return in time for City's next fixture at Everton on March 31.

"During yesterday's training I had a discomfort on my left knee," Aguero posted on his official Twitter account.

"The club's doctors told me I'll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it's time for a full recovery!"

Aguero is also a doubt for Argentina's World Cup warm-up friendlies against Italy and Spain on March 23 and 27 respectively.

The 29-year-old's next goal for City will be his 200th for the club having netted 30 times already this season.

Pep Guardiola's men seem destined to land the Premier League title as they hold a 13-point lead and have a game in hand over closest challengers Manchester United.

However, Aguero will have a big part to play if City are to land a first ever Champions League after easing into the quarter-finals for just the second time in the club's history with a 5-2 aggregate win over Basel in the last 16.

 

