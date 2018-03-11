'At least I can say I tried': Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard dumped by actress girlfriend Jena Frumes

345

Jesse Lingard (R) and his former girlfiend Jena Frumes (L). [Photo: Courtesy]

Jesse Lingard has been kicked into touch by his actress girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

Model Jena Frumes appeared to confirm the split this week in a couple of classy Twitter posts.

In the first, the 24-year-old told her 96,000 followers: “At least I can say I tried plus enjoyed the ride.”

She followed it up on Thursday, writing: “I love Jesse to death but sometimes the timing is just off.”

Jena, no stranger to sharing super-glamorous images of herself wearing skimpy bikinis, appears to have since deleted both posts as they no longer visible on her page.

It comes three months after a fan claimed England star Lingard, 25, had cheated on Jena with her after United's 1-2 derby defeat to Manchester City.

Apparently unmoved by the claims, Jena continued to post pictures on Instagram and Twitter, showing her in loved-up poses with Lingard.

The pair first met in the US last year or in 2016 and started dating a few months later. In December, Jena jetted into Manchester from Los Angeles for Lingard's birthday celebrations.

They were also seen on a romantic weekend in Barcelona.

Previously, Jena, who was recently shooting a movie, has been romantically linked to Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon and NFL player Antonio Brown.

Now, it seems she's single again.

A source told the Sun : “Not many women would have stayed around for as long as Jena did after the cheating storm Jesse created.

“But Jena did, and she took a lot of flak from fans for doing so.

“It seems enough is enough and she can no longer put up with it.”

Lingard was a late substitute in United's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.