Sir Bobby Charlton involved in car accident outside Old Trafford after Manchester United's win over Liverpool

By Mirror Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 13:20

 

Sir Bobby Charlton (R) and his wife Lady Charlton (L) watching Man United vs Liverpool game. [Photo: Courtesy]

England football legend Sir Bobby Charlton was involved in a car accident on Saturday after Manchester United's victory over Liverpool

The 80-year-old former United player was outside Old Trafford when his red Lexus 4X4 was hit.

His wife Norma is believed to have been driving when they collided with a car coming out of a side road.

The couple were seen standing at the side of the road shortly after the prang as police rushed to help them.

The driver of the other car was apparently astonished when he realised who he had hit.

An onlooker said: “He could not apologise enough. He was mortified.”

Sir Bobby and his wife were involved in the accident on Warwick Road as they left Old Trafford after United beat bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1.

A United spokewoman said: “Sir Bobby was involved in a bit of a prang as he left the ground.

“The other guy came out of a side road and they collided. The man could not apologise enough.”

A fan who saw the drama said: “It was typical madness with everyone trying to get away from the ground in their cars. It is always mayhem.

“We saw Sir Bobby stood at the side of the road with Norma and wondered what they were doing and it soon became obvious.

“It wasn’t a bad crash but there were marks and scratches all over the wheelarch of the Lexus.

“It is a good-looking car and I doubt Sir Bobby will be happy. He was just stood at the side of the road with Norma.

“A police van pulled up and appeared to be helping them. There were crowds everywhere.

“But at least he’s okay. He’s not as young as he used to be.”

