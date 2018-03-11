Arsenal defender Mertesacker contemplates retirement as coaching remains his plan B

345

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker celebrating in a past game. [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has opened up to narrate the ‘behind the scenes’ circumstances that have kept him on the sidelines since making his last appearance for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in January.

The German has already lifted three FA Cup trophies with the Gunners and has grown to be one of the most revered players among the Arsenal fans. Nonetheless, the 33 year old is growing weary and has come out to admit that his body cannot match demands of the game.

In an exclusive interview with a German magazine, Der Spiegel, Mertesacker gave an account by giving blow-by-blow narration of how he suffers during match days. And as a matter of fact, the fiery defender concedes that he now loves the bench more than making it to the squad.

“In the moments before a game starts, my stomach turns around as if I had to vomit. Then I have to choke so violently until my eyes water,” said Mertesacker, as revealed by ESPN.

“Even if I had to vomit before every game and go to rehab 20 times, I would do it all over again. It was worth it for all of the memories,” added the German.

The World Cup winner is now contemplating hanging his boots, with all indications clear that he will be heading into management soon as 2018-2019 season begins.

He stated:

"My body is finished. Everyone says I should enjoy the last year, to play as much as possible and take everything in, [but] I would rather sit on the bench or -- even better -- in the stands.” Reports indicate that German star will be absorbed as the manager for Arsenal’s academy.