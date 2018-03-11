University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

By PHILLIP ORWA Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 00:37
Talkent galore as the KUSA games enters day 2 in Nyeri Kenya Methodist University Thorne Mashwol dribbles past his St. Paul's University's marker in their preliminary match SPU won 40-37 as the 6th edition Kenya Universities Sports Association games gont into the second day at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri, Dec. 18, 2017. PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing netball and volleyball titles.

In netball, Kenyatta University (KU) beat Maseno University 22-9 as Pwani University soaked Kisii University in 21-11. Mount Kenya University (MKU) silenced Kaimosi University 32-12.

Multimedia University taught Maseno University some volleyball lessons as they thrashed them 3-1 ( 5-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-21).

Sandagi Joseph, the Kusa secretary general, said: “We have 30 universities in contention and it coincides with World International Women's Day. We have all the indoor disciplines, swimming, taekwondo, Karate and others.”

St Paul’s University humbled South Eastern Kenya University 3-0 (25-6, 25-17 and 25-9) to chalk up victory.

MKU beat Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 3-0 (25-9, 25-20 and 25-11) as KU entertained University of Eldoret with 3-0 win. They also humiliated University of Nairobi with 25-11, 25-22 and 25-12 win before silencing Jaramogi Oginga of Science and Technology 3-0 (25-13, 25-12 and 25-19).

Maseno School beat United States International University (USIU) 3-0.

In hockey, USIU beat Machakos 1-0, Chuka edged Rongo 1-0, Moi University piped KU 1-0, Rongo overcame Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology with 1-0. [Philip Orwa]

HOSTS MASENO UNIVERSITY KENYATTA UNIVERSITY
Next Story
Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya
LATEST STORIES
Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing net

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

Ulinzi shoot down Homeboyz as Thika United hold Tusker.

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

following the birth of his third...

More Stories
University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing net

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

Pipeline and Prisons spike closer to last eight place

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

College Games: Volleyball top dogs champion begin title defence on a high

Champions Mwingi and Machakos began their men and women volleyball title defence on a high with victories over Narok and Eastern Kenya Integrated Coll

Netball: County elects eight new officials

Nairobi County Netball Federation now has new office holders after holding elections over the weekend. In the polls, Millicent Busolo was elected the

Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Volleyball: Mombasa West win tournament

New champions emerged during the Kenya Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup at Changamwe grounds, Mombasa.

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures
    Scoreline: Mariga is back
    Scoreline: Ready for the cross country
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach