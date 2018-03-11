University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

77

Talkent galore as the KUSA games enters day 2 in Nyeri Kenya Methodist University Thorne Mashwol dribbles past his St. Paul's University's marker in their preliminary match SPU won 40-37 as the 6th edition Kenya Universities Sports Association games gont into the second day at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri, Dec. 18, 2017. PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing netball and volleyball titles.

In netball, Kenyatta University (KU) beat Maseno University 22-9 as Pwani University soaked Kisii University in 21-11. Mount Kenya University (MKU) silenced Kaimosi University 32-12.

Multimedia University taught Maseno University some volleyball lessons as they thrashed them 3-1 ( 5-25, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-21).

Sandagi Joseph, the Kusa secretary general, said: “We have 30 universities in contention and it coincides with World International Women's Day. We have all the indoor disciplines, swimming, taekwondo, Karate and others.”

St Paul’s University humbled South Eastern Kenya University 3-0 (25-6, 25-17 and 25-9) to chalk up victory.

MKU beat Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 3-0 (25-9, 25-20 and 25-11) as KU entertained University of Eldoret with 3-0 win. They also humiliated University of Nairobi with 25-11, 25-22 and 25-12 win before silencing Jaramogi Oginga of Science and Technology 3-0 (25-13, 25-12 and 25-19).

Maseno School beat United States International University (USIU) 3-0.

In hockey, USIU beat Machakos 1-0, Chuka edged Rongo 1-0, Moi University piped KU 1-0, Rongo overcame Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology with 1-0. [Philip Orwa]