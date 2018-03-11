Menengai, Nakuru Boys brave challenging duel: Battle of titans as Upper Hill clash with Dagoretti

By Ben Ahenda and Elizabeth Mburugu Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 00:32
Hilcrest School's Dorris Mucyo (left) and Irene Adhiambo of Buru Buru during regional games at Nairobi School on Friday March 9, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Upper Hill hammer Strathmore School as Dagoretti shock Lang’ata in Nairobi region showdown.

Menengai High School won rugby 15’s title at the Nakuru County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Kabarak University yesterday.

Menengai, who played with pride and confidence, stormed off the blocks with gusto, running rings around woeful Kirobon Secondary School to chalk up 31-0 victory in the lop-sided match. They earned their ticket to Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Games set for Kitale later this month.

Austin Sikutwa and Roy Nandwa each touched down twice and Davies Ochieng once with Sikutwa returning the three conversions.

En route to the finals, Menengai secured a 21-3 victory over Gilgil's Utumishi Academy from three tries and three conversions while the losers replied through a drop goal as Kirobon dismissed Molo Secondary 10-7 in the other semi-final match.

In the play-offs, Utumishi Academy clobbered Molo Secondary 15-0 after both teams fell in the semi-finals.

In the boys hockey, Nakuru Boys and Utumishi Academy were squaring it out in the finals by our press time. 

Nakuru Boys had earlier defeated Kirobon 3-2 after a 2-2 deadlock at the regulation time in a tough semifinal encounter, which forced the umpires to extend the match to extra time.

In the second semi-final match, Utumishi Academy walloped Jomo Kenyatta Secondary 5-1. In their first attempt at the championships, St Andrews Turi reached the finals of the girls hockey when they walloped Kirobon 11-0 and were facing Njoro Girls by our press time in the finals. Njoro Girls had earlier secured a 2-0 victory over Nakuru Girls in the second semi-final encounter.

Meanwhile, fireworks are expected in Nairobi region today when Upper Hill duck it out with Dagoretti High –the two teams who have been handled by recently elected Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Peter Orero. Upper Hill hammered Strathmore School 58-12 while Dagoretti shocked Lang’ata 67-25 to glide into finals.

In rugby 15’s, Upper Hill are just a match away from defending their title after beating Dagoretti 17-6 in the semis.

Lenana School dismissed Moi Forces Academy 17-10 in their last four encounter. In handball, 2018 boys champions Dr Ribeiro Parklands relinquished their crown after 11-17 loss to Muhuri Muchiri.

Having eased to the semis with a resounding 30-8 win over Dagoretti Mixed they suffered their first shock defeat to minnows Muhuri Muchiri who are maiden maiden appearance.

 

