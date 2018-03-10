Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 14:03
Eden Hazard will have to like or lump playing as a 'false nine' [Photo: Courtesy]

Antonio Conte has insisted that he will still use Eden Hazard as a ‘false nine’ again as long as it is in Chelsea’s interest and believes his players should express their dissatisfaction with their roles internally.

Eden Hazard was used as a false nine by Conte in their loss to Manchester City last Sunday and the forward was unhappy with the role insisting that it is difficult for him to a play a good game when he only touches the ball three times according to the Telegraph.

Asked if he would play Hazard as a ’false nine’ again this season, Conte said, “Yes, but if I think its right for the team to play in this way, it’s OK. Otherwise, I can take another decision and play with a striker. Maybe. I can take different decisions. There are three players for two places. One has to go on the bench. Then I have to decide who.”

Conte will continue playing Hazard as a 'false nine' for the interest of the team [Photo: Courtesy]

The Belgium international believes he is wasted through the middle but Conte says the belief should be kept behind closed doors.

Chelsea are set to play against Crystal Palace today in a Premier League clash and it is expected that Hazard will play in the wings as Olivier Giroud looks set to start as striker.

