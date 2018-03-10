Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

By Bethwel Oduo Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 10:15
Soccer legend Peter Dawo (right) with his team mates the late George Zangi (left) and Austin Oduor in a dressing room at Nyayo stadium in 1987 (Photo: Denish Ochieng)

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County, which ended in a barren draw. Their coming flooded back memories of their December 5, 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup (Mandela Cup) finals at Kasarani Stadium where Gor lifted their first and last continental trophy.

After 1987, both teams went separate ways until 2014 when they met in the preliminary stages of the Mandela Cup. My friend Abirry Wuoche Gweno recently asked me, “What would happen if Esperance came with a suggestion that after the match in Machakos, their veterans would wish to play the Gor Mahia veterans team of ’87 in a friendly charity game the way it is sometimes done in Europe?”

I retorted, “Wait a minute, can Gor Mahia even raise a team to meet the Tunisians?” That in turn invited an enquiry of the whereabouts of the Gor Mahia Class of ‘87. If they were called upon to re-enact the 1987 match, can the K’Ogalo stars say “I am present Sir!”

My friend and I took a head count of the ‘87 squad. Only a handful are alive.

These guys brought us glory and happiness and we cannot forget the excitement and joy at Kasarani when retired President Daniel arap Moi handed the trophy to captain Austin Oduor ‘Makamu’.  

The following players died and we honour them post-humously: Tairus ‘Tairero’ Omondi, Dan Miswa, Jaffer Mwidau, Abbas Magongo ‘Zamalek’, Anthony ‘Suzuki’ Ndolo, John ‘Zangi’ Okello, Charles ‘Engine’ Otieno, Sammy ‘Jogoo’ Onyango, Ben ‘Breakdance’ Oloo, Hezron ‘Kissinger’ Osuka, Abdalla ‘Wuod Amina’ Shebe, Ahmed Shero, Hesbon Omollo, Jack Johnson (coach), Andrew ‘Kamukunji’ Ochido (Chief Research Officer) and George Ouma (Team Manager).

Those still paying taxes include David ‘Kamoga’ Ochieng, Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor, Peter ‘Bassanga’ Otieno, Tobias ‘Jua Kali’ Ocholla, Swaleh ‘Oswayo’ Ochieng, George Solomon Otieno, George ‘Fundi’ Onyango, Isaiah ‘Janabi’ Omondi, Peter Dawo and Maurice ‘Sonyi’ Ochieng (assistant coach).

George Nyangi Odembo and Peter ‘Pierre’ Ochieng relocated to the USA. It can thus be difficult raising a first 11 to face Esperance veterans.

 The trend is across the board in Kenya, where the AFC Leopards great team of the 80s has very few players still alive. The same with Kenya Breweries (Tusker FC) as its great team that comprised Paul Onyiera, Joseph Adach, Zacchaeus Omondi, Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, Boniface Oduor, Benard ‘Zico’ Otieno, Charles Namudeche, David Odhiambo, George Opondo and Henry Motego.

 Why do our veterans die within a few years?

It is different in other countries. Like Brazil. Its team of the 1982 Fifa World Cup in Spain where it dazzled fans with flair and skill included Zico, Careca, Serginho, Socrates, Junior and Paolo Isidoro who are still alive. The only missing player is Socrates who died in 2011. 

The squad of the 1994 Fifa World Cup in the USA had Romario, Bebeto, Ze Maria, Ronaldo and others who are still playing in exhibition matches starring veterans. It sometime back came to Kenya and played Harambee Stars at Kasarani in 2009.  

Gor Mahia 1976 Back Standing: TM David Ouma (dead), Joseph Otieno Buri, Peter Ouma Pele (10), Job Oyier, James Ogolla Kadir (4), Mike Ogolla "Machine", Allan Thigo (13), Maurice Ouma Ole Tunda (8), Jackson Aluko Jack Jack, Orifa Jaoko "Bor Ber", Andrew Obunga "Singh", FRONT: Peter Omiya "John Duk", Laban Otieno "Anyango Bilima", Joe Okeyo "Kapila", Festus Nyakota "Pungulu", Francis Mudany "Power", Charles Ondiek "Racham". PHOTO TAKEN: 1974 Gor Mahia team in Zanzibar for Cecafa after breaking away from Luo Union

Kenyan players Peter Opiyo, George Odhiambo, Duncan Owiti and Ibrahim Kitawi had their day in the sun when they made their international debuts against the 1994 Brazil World Cup winner Paulo Sergio, Giovanni Silva, Ze Carlos, Marcelo Ferreira, Joao Santos and Emerson Pereira da Silva. 

You can see how nature has wrecked havoc on the Gor Mahia team of 1987. Even Nigeria’s Super Eagles Olympics gold winners in 1996 are all alive and retired including Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Tijani Babangida, Celestine Babayaro, Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba, Nwankwo Kanu, Garba Lawal, Uche Okechukwu, JJ Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Wilson Oruma, Samson Siasia, Taribo West and coach Clement Westerhorff.   

The reason why most Kenyan players die early is nothing but bad lifestyle, poverty, poor medical facilities and lack of social support from both family and government. Compared to Nigerian on the list above, none of the Gor Mahia players of ’87 successfully played as pros in Europe or beyond Kenyan borders.  

Peter Dawo tried his luck in Egypt, Magongo in the Middle East. Both returned worse off than they had left.

Actually, the Tunisians who will watch Gor back home will remember how Dawo gave them a whipping, scoring in both legs. He was a one-man show. Ironically the other day he was appealing for help to sort a medical condition attributed to soccer. If the Tunisians realise how we mishandled Peter Dawo, they would surely laugh at Kenyans.

Just like Nigerians, some of their players enjoy better facilities and income by being fully and true professionals. Even after retirement, their social structure supports retired footballers and one hardly finds homeless, hungry, sick, broke or frustrated veterans like it happens with retired Gor Mahia players.

I doubt things will change in Kenya even with a new Cabinet Secretary from Western Kenya where they sing ‘Bindu bichenjanga’.

ESPERANCE FC GOR MAHIA SAMMY ‘JOGOO’ ONYANGO PETER DAWO
Next Story
MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds
RELATED STORIES
Gatusso threatens to kill journalist
When club officials let champions Gor down
Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon
LATEST STORIES
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

More Stories
Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Relieved Wenger hails Arsenal win

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was relieved after his side's impressive 2-0 Europa League last 16, first-leg victory at AC Milan on Thursday

KPL referees accused of fixing matches

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) referees have been accused of receiving kitu kidogo to fix matches.

Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Coun

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

MCAs reject report on Sh1.2b stadium funds

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Mathare host marauding Leopards

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Here is the big game KTN will broadcast tonight

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Suffering is part of my job, says Wenger

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence