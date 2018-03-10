Own goal: Why Kenyan soccer players die early

349

Soccer legend Peter Dawo (right) with his team mates the late George Zangi (left) and Austin Oduor in a dressing room at Nyayo stadium in 1987 (Photo: Denish Ochieng)

Tunisian giants, Esperance FC was in the country for a first leg CAF Cup Champions League clash against Gor Mahia at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County, which ended in a barren draw. Their coming flooded back memories of their December 5, 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup (Mandela Cup) finals at Kasarani Stadium where Gor lifted their first and last continental trophy.

After 1987, both teams went separate ways until 2014 when they met in the preliminary stages of the Mandela Cup. My friend Abirry Wuoche Gweno recently asked me, “What would happen if Esperance came with a suggestion that after the match in Machakos, their veterans would wish to play the Gor Mahia veterans team of ’87 in a friendly charity game the way it is sometimes done in Europe?”

I retorted, “Wait a minute, can Gor Mahia even raise a team to meet the Tunisians?” That in turn invited an enquiry of the whereabouts of the Gor Mahia Class of ‘87. If they were called upon to re-enact the 1987 match, can the K’Ogalo stars say “I am present Sir!”

My friend and I took a head count of the ‘87 squad. Only a handful are alive.

These guys brought us glory and happiness and we cannot forget the excitement and joy at Kasarani when retired President Daniel arap Moi handed the trophy to captain Austin Oduor ‘Makamu’.

The following players died and we honour them post-humously: Tairus ‘Tairero’ Omondi, Dan Miswa, Jaffer Mwidau, Abbas Magongo ‘Zamalek’, Anthony ‘Suzuki’ Ndolo, John ‘Zangi’ Okello, Charles ‘Engine’ Otieno, Sammy ‘Jogoo’ Onyango, Ben ‘Breakdance’ Oloo, Hezron ‘Kissinger’ Osuka, Abdalla ‘Wuod Amina’ Shebe, Ahmed Shero, Hesbon Omollo, Jack Johnson (coach), Andrew ‘Kamukunji’ Ochido (Chief Research Officer) and George Ouma (Team Manager).

Those still paying taxes include David ‘Kamoga’ Ochieng, Austin ‘Makamu’ Oduor, Peter ‘Bassanga’ Otieno, Tobias ‘Jua Kali’ Ocholla, Swaleh ‘Oswayo’ Ochieng, George Solomon Otieno, George ‘Fundi’ Onyango, Isaiah ‘Janabi’ Omondi, Peter Dawo and Maurice ‘Sonyi’ Ochieng (assistant coach).

George Nyangi Odembo and Peter ‘Pierre’ Ochieng relocated to the USA. It can thus be difficult raising a first 11 to face Esperance veterans.

The trend is across the board in Kenya, where the AFC Leopards great team of the 80s has very few players still alive. The same with Kenya Breweries (Tusker FC) as its great team that comprised Paul Onyiera, Joseph Adach, Zacchaeus Omondi, Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, Boniface Oduor, Benard ‘Zico’ Otieno, Charles Namudeche, David Odhiambo, George Opondo and Henry Motego.

Why do our veterans die within a few years?

It is different in other countries. Like Brazil. Its team of the 1982 Fifa World Cup in Spain where it dazzled fans with flair and skill included Zico, Careca, Serginho, Socrates, Junior and Paolo Isidoro who are still alive. The only missing player is Socrates who died in 2011.

The squad of the 1994 Fifa World Cup in the USA had Romario, Bebeto, Ze Maria, Ronaldo and others who are still playing in exhibition matches starring veterans. It sometime back came to Kenya and played Harambee Stars at Kasarani in 2009. Gor Mahia 1976 Back Standing: TM David Ouma (dead), Joseph Otieno Buri, Peter Ouma Pele (10), Job Oyier, James Ogolla Kadir (4), Mike Ogolla "Machine", Allan Thigo (13), Maurice Ouma Ole Tunda (8), Jackson Aluko Jack Jack, Orifa Jaoko "Bor Ber", Andrew Obunga "Singh", FRONT: Peter Omiya "John Duk", Laban Otieno "Anyango Bilima", Joe Okeyo "Kapila", Festus Nyakota "Pungulu", Francis Mudany "Power", Charles Ondiek "Racham". PHOTO TAKEN: 1974 Gor Mahia team in Zanzibar for Cecafa after breaking away from Luo Union

Kenyan players Peter Opiyo, George Odhiambo, Duncan Owiti and Ibrahim Kitawi had their day in the sun when they made their international debuts against the 1994 Brazil World Cup winner Paulo Sergio, Giovanni Silva, Ze Carlos, Marcelo Ferreira, Joao Santos and Emerson Pereira da Silva.

You can see how nature has wrecked havoc on the Gor Mahia team of 1987. Even Nigeria’s Super Eagles Olympics gold winners in 1996 are all alive and retired including Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Tijani Babangida, Celestine Babayaro, Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba, Nwankwo Kanu, Garba Lawal, Uche Okechukwu, JJ Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Wilson Oruma, Samson Siasia, Taribo West and coach Clement Westerhorff.

The reason why most Kenyan players die early is nothing but bad lifestyle, poverty, poor medical facilities and lack of social support from both family and government. Compared to Nigerian on the list above, none of the Gor Mahia players of ’87 successfully played as pros in Europe or beyond Kenyan borders.

Peter Dawo tried his luck in Egypt, Magongo in the Middle East. Both returned worse off than they had left.

Actually, the Tunisians who will watch Gor back home will remember how Dawo gave them a whipping, scoring in both legs. He was a one-man show. Ironically the other day he was appealing for help to sort a medical condition attributed to soccer. If the Tunisians realise how we mishandled Peter Dawo, they would surely laugh at Kenyans.

Just like Nigerians, some of their players enjoy better facilities and income by being fully and true professionals. Even after retirement, their social structure supports retired footballers and one hardly finds homeless, hungry, sick, broke or frustrated veterans like it happens with retired Gor Mahia players.

I doubt things will change in Kenya even with a new Cabinet Secretary from Western Kenya where they sing ‘Bindu bichenjanga’.