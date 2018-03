207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

West Ham United have been fined 30,000 pounds by the English Football Association (FA) over a breach of anti-doping regulations, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The FA said in a statement that the Premier League side admitted to a charge of failing to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate three times within 12 months. Last month, West Ham said that the charge was related to administrative oversights.