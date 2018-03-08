Davide Astori laid to rest as mourners pay tribute to defender at emotional service in Florence

349

Deceased Davide Astori [Photo: Courtesy]

Sorrowful footballers matched to the Florence church in close company accompanied by thousands of fans dolled up in scarves in the club’s famous violet to remember Davide Astori as he was being laid to rest in Florence.

The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room on Sunday morning, shocking the football fraternity.

The Fiorentina defender had been with teammates preparing for the Serie A clash with Udinese when he went to meet his maker. Fiorentina players were the first to arrive [Photo: Courtesy] The mother and father of Davide Astori [Photo: Courtesy] Astori's grieving widow Francesca Fioretti, centre, arrives for the funeral with the support of close relatives [Photo: Courtesy]

The Italian international leaves behind long-term wife Francesca Fioretti and their two-year-old daughter Vittoria.

His body was brought back to Florence from Udinese on Wednesday and was left at the Italian FA centre in Coverciano. People outside the church with Fiorentina scarves [Photo: Courtesy]

The funeral took place in the Basilica di Santa Croce, with his Fiorentina teammates among the first to arrive.

The coffin arrived after all mourners were inside, fronted by a police escort outside, while the Italian international’s grieving widow Francesca arrived with close relatives. The coffin arrives by white hearse amid spontaneous applause from fans [Photo: Courtesy] Pallbearers carry the casket of Davide Astori into the church [Photo: Courtesy]

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and captain Gianluigi Buffon were also in attendance, as were defender Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli after they flew straight from London following their Champions League victory over Tottenham. Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon was also in attendance [Photo: Courtesy] Andrea Barzagli , Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon [Photo: Courtesy] Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri [Photo: Courtesy] Former Inter Milan player Javier Zanetti [Photo: Courtesy] Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti [Photo: Courtesy] Venezia coach Filippo Inzaghi [Photo: Courtesy] Diego Della Valle and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi arrive [Photo: Courtesy]

All last weekend matches were postponed while Fiorentina and former club Cagliari have retired the Italian’s No. 13 jersey.