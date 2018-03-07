Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 15:40
Riyad Mahrez's Facebook account was hacked [Photo: Courtesy]

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

A message in Mahrez Facebook account read: “After the last consultation with many doctors, I’ve decided to stay away from football.

“As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.

“I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart.”

However, the Foxes insist there is no truth in the post. The post has already been deleted and is no longer available in the Algerian account.

“I can confirm that Riyad’s page was hacked and that the post is not genuine,” Foxes spokesperson told Omnisport.

“We are working with Facebook to have it removed.” He added.

Mahrez’s deadline move to Manchester City failed in January and the 27-year-old was frustrated and even missed Leicester trainings for 10 days.

RIYAD MAHREZ FACEBOOK ACCOUNT HACKED LEICESTER CITY
Next Story
Mario Balotelli tears Dani Alves over his remarks on Italian footballer’s death
RELATED STORIES
Premier League manager brands Manchester City ‘disrespectful’ after transfer saga
Wenger to make second bid for Leicester City star as replacement for Alexis Sanchez
Man United makes funny mistake in tweeting team sheet, and deletes it
LATEST STORIES
Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

Russia faces expulsion for failing to stop doping

Russia’s athletics federation is staring at expulsion from participation in athletics should they fail to comply with the IAAF conditions

Mo Farah caught in ‘racial harassment’ storm

champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on allegations racial harassment at a German airport in Munich.

More Stories
Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

What former Chelsea man Diego Costa was heard shouting at Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Atletico lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants courtesy of a Lionel Messi free-kick, and were unable to breach Barcelona's defence at the Nou Camp

Chelsea midfielder talks up Luis Enrique, risks wrath of Antonio Conte

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte

Juventus striker declared fit for Tottenham clash

Juventus have received a major boost ahead of the encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs, as leading hitman Gonzalo Higuain has been declared fit.

Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Ulinzi Stars raid Tusker: AFC Leopards back to winning ways as Sharks make light work of Wazito FC

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put