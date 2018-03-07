Leicester City confirms Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked

349

Riyad Mahrez's Facebook account was hacked [Photo: Courtesy]

Leicester City have confirmed that Riyad Mahrez Facebook account was hacked and have denied that the winger has retired from football.

A message in Mahrez Facebook account read: “After the last consultation with many doctors, I’ve decided to stay away from football.

“As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.

“I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart.”

However, the Foxes insist there is no truth in the post. The post has already been deleted and is no longer available in the Algerian account.

“I can confirm that Riyad’s page was hacked and that the post is not genuine,” Foxes spokesperson told Omnisport.

“We are working with Facebook to have it removed.” He added.

Mahrez’s deadline move to Manchester City failed in January and the 27-year-old was frustrated and even missed Leicester trainings for 10 days.