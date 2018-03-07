Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

349

Gor Mahia will seek revenge against Esperance in their clash this afternoon [Photo: Courtesy]

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

The Tunisian giants landed in Nairobi on Monday for the first leg match and are anticipating a tough challenge from Gor Mahia when they clash.

K’Ogalo have been in fine form under coach Dylan Kerr this season having won 20 of their 27 games played and are confident of revenging against Esperance.

K’Ogalo will be relying on their captain Harun Shakava to command his line well and block every chances of the opponents scoring a goal as his leadership skills will also be under intense test.

Another player Gor will be hoping to be in his fine form is midfielder Francis Kahata. His creativity will be a factor in unlocking the defense to create chances for strikers or even to score a goal.

The Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere who has always given his best to the team will be tasked with a responsibility to bag goals for Gor.

Kagere has been tipped to find the back of the net against Esperance [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Gor Mahia was dealt a blow after defender Wellington Ochieng’ suffered a serious injury against Bandari. Karim Niziyigimana is also another defender that Kerr will miss in the squad because of an injury but the boss insists he has adequate cover at the back.

“It is unfortunate that we will miss Ochieng but the fact is we did not want to play that match against Bandari. It was our wish that we get more time to prepare for the match against Esperance. We have played four games in 11 days and this was always going to expose us to this kind of injuries.” Kerr said.

“Ochieng is very disappointed that he will miss the match against Esperance and I have asked the players to dig deep and ensure we make it to the group stages for his sake. As a top player, you always want to feature in big matches.

“However, we have enough cover for both him and Nizigiyimana and I hope those who get a chance to play will prove themselves,” added the coach. Wellington Ochieng has been sidelined with an injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Esperance are also short of defenders Machani and Talbi who are sidelined with injuries forcing coach Ben Yahia to convert Chammam and Coulibaly into axial defenders or appeal to a young Chaona who is out because he is not qualified to play in the Champions League.

Esperance will be hoping to repeat history against Gor with five of their players who played against K’Ogalo in 2014 still present. They include; Ben Chérifia, Dhaouadi, Chammam, Derbali and Jouini with the latter scoring four goals (One goal in the first leg and three more in the second leg) against the Kenyan Premier League Champions.

Prediction: Both teams to score as both are blessed with prolific forwards but are missing important defenders due to injuries.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Bonface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Walusimbi, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo.