Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 15:11
Gor Mahia will seek revenge against Esperance in their clash this afternoon [Photo: Courtesy]

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

The Tunisian giants landed in Nairobi on Monday for the first leg match and are anticipating a tough challenge from Gor Mahia when they clash.

K’Ogalo have been in fine form under coach Dylan Kerr this season having won 20 of their 27 games played and are confident of revenging against Esperance.

K’Ogalo will be relying on their captain Harun Shakava to command his line well and block every chances of the opponents scoring a goal as his leadership skills will also be under intense test.

Another player Gor will be hoping to be in his fine form is midfielder Francis Kahata. His creativity will be a factor in unlocking the defense to create chances for strikers or even to score a goal.

The Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere who has always given his best to the team will be tasked with a responsibility to bag goals for Gor.

Kagere has been tipped to find the back of the net against Esperance [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Gor Mahia was dealt a blow after defender Wellington Ochieng’ suffered a serious injury against Bandari. Karim Niziyigimana is also another defender that Kerr will miss in the squad because of an injury but the boss insists he has adequate cover at the back.

“It is unfortunate that we will miss Ochieng but the fact is we did not want to play that match against Bandari. It was our wish that we get more time to prepare for the match against Esperance. We have played four games in 11 days and this was always going to expose us to this kind of injuries.” Kerr said.

“Ochieng is very disappointed that he will miss the match against Esperance and I have asked the players to dig deep and ensure we make it to the group stages for his sake. As a top player, you always want to feature in big matches.

“However, we have enough cover for both him and Nizigiyimana and I hope those who get a chance to play will prove themselves,” added the coach.

Wellington Ochieng has been sidelined with an injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Esperance are also short of defenders Machani and Talbi who are sidelined with injuries forcing coach Ben Yahia to convert Chammam and Coulibaly into axial defenders or appeal to a young Chaona who is out because he is not qualified to play in the Champions League.

Esperance will be hoping to repeat history against Gor with five of their players who played against K’Ogalo in 2014 still present. They include; Ben Chérifia, Dhaouadi, Chammam, Derbali and Jouini with the latter scoring four goals (One goal in the first leg and three more in the second leg) against the Kenyan Premier League Champions.

Prediction: Both teams to score as both are blessed with prolific forwards but are missing important defenders due to injuries.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Bonface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Walusimbi, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Shaban Odhonji, Wesley Onguso, Boniface Omondi, Samuel Onyango, Kevin Omondi, Bernard Ondiek and Ephraim Guikan.

 

GOR MAHIA TUNISIAN GIANTS ESPERANCE MACHAKOS STADIUM CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate
RELATED STORIES
Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants
Football: Esperance jet in ready for Gor CAF tie
Kerr has no kind words for K’Ogalo stars
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

Arsenal fans,club CEO Ivan Gazidis to meet to seal Arsene Wenger’s fate

Arsenal Fans Trust (AST) have reportedly booked an appointment with club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis to discuss manager Arsene Wenger’s future

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

Russia faces expulsion for failing to stop doping

Russia’s athletics federation is staring at expulsion from participation in athletics should they fail to comply with the IAAF conditions

Mo Farah caught in ‘racial harassment’ storm

champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on allegations racial harassment at a German airport in Munich.

Manchester United to let De Gea leave on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only let De Gea go if United will get one of three players in return.

More Stories
Gor Mahia vs Esperance…confirmed line-up and predictions

Machakos stadium in Machakos County is the venue to host Caf Champions League match between Gor Mahia and Esperance of Tunisia.

What Neymar said after PSG were dumped out of Champions League by Real Madrid

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit

PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal helping them to a 2-1 victory at Paris St Germa

Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool eased into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in nine years with a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto despite settling for a 0

Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

Gor Mahia coach Kerr says history will count for nothing in today’s encounter.

Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

The Football Kenya Federation Division Two Northern Zone Pool A league kicks off on March 24.

FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

Football Kenya Federation will unveil a new Harambee Stars coach on May 1. FKF has settled on another foreigner to replace Belgian Paul Put, who quit

PSG vs Real Madrid…Confirmed lineups, predictions and stopping Ronaldo

Paris Saint Germain are hours away from date with destiny as they eye hosting Spanish giants Real Madrid at Parc des Princes tonight.

Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

KTN Home Channel will broadcast the Champions League clash between

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, lineups, stopping Kane and much more

Tottenham Hotspurs welcomes Serie A and Italian giants to Wembley Stadium for a showdown of second leg round 16 of Uefa Champions League.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Ulinzi Stars raid Tusker: AFC Leopards back to winning ways as Sharks make light work of Wazito FC

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put