Neymar speaks after Real Madrid dumps PSG out of Uefa Champions League

By Mirror Wednesday, March 7th 2018 at 11:21
[Photo: Courtesy]

Neymar expressed his pride at PSG's performance against Real Madrid despite their Champions League exit.

The French side were beaten 2-1 (5-2 agg) by the Champions League holders as Zinedine Zidane's side progressed to the last eight.

Neymar missed the encounter with a foot injury and may not play again this season.

But he took to social media after the game to tell his teammates how proud he was of their display.

"I am sad for defeat, much sadder for not being in the field helping my companions!!" he wrote.

"What makes me proud is to see everyone's effort. Congratulations my guys, ALLEZ PARIS."

The Brazilian underwent a successful operation on his foot after fracturing his metatarsal.

There is still a hope he could be fit in time for the World Cup, with Brazil getting their campaign underway on June 17.

Despite Neymar's comments, L'Equipe were far from as positive in their player ratings.

The likes of Edinson Cavani and Adrien Rabiot were heavily criticised, but the worst rating went to Marco Verratti.

The Italian saw red shortly after the hour mark, ending any slim PSG hopes of a comeback.

