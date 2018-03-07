FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

77

Football Kenya Federation will unveil a new Harambee Stars coach on May 1. FKF has settled on another foreigner to replace Belgian Paul Put, who quit last month.

Top federation officials confirmed the news yesterday but declined to identify him. “We have settled on Put’s replacement and he takes up the mantle on May 1,” said our source.

In the meantime, Stanley Okumbi, who was appointed to replace Put in an acting capacity, will take charge of the team during two friendly matches to be played in Morocco next month. [Gilbert Wandera]