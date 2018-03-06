PSG vs Real Madrid…tactics, predictions, injuries, lineups, stopping Ronaldo and much more

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 20:03
Real Madrid and PSG players in Uefa Champions League first leg [Photo: Courtesy]

Paris Saint Germain are hours away from date with destiny as they eye hosting Spanish giants Real Madrid at Parc des Princes tonight, with aim of overturning the impacts of 3-1 loss at Santiago Bernabeau.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo and a last gasp finish by Marcelo cancelled and exceeded earlier Adrien Rabiot that gave PSG the lead away. The defending champions overcame the Paris outfit moving into the second leg of the Uefa Champions League with advantage and having one foot into the quarterfinals.

The French giants have been struck by an injury that has kept Neymar Jr out of the pitch for three months, and are evaluating ways through which they will do the job minus the Brazilian. Javier Pastore also remains a doubt for this match following his calf injury.

Real Madrid on the other hand have absentees in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric who have been sidelined with injuries. Zinedine Zidane will be on a path to reshuffle his midfield and see off Paris.

Tactics: Zidane prefers using the 4-3-3 system with a three-man midfield. In this match, he may use Casemiro, Kovacic and Isco or Asensio to move the ball forward. The French tactician may use Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema upfront. The midfield trio will be aiming to neutralize Marco Verrati and Kylian Mbappe’s pace or even Angel Di Maria.

Unai Emery on the other side may settle for Marco Verrati, Adrien Rabiot and Thiago Motta or Lassana Diarra in midfield. Upfront is likely to be Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani. The aim will be to stop Real Madrid from scoring that implies marking Ronaldo out of the game.

Real Madrid probable lineup: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kova?i?, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

PSG Probable lineup: Areola; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Thiago Motta/Diarra, Rabiot; Mbappé, Cavani, Di María

Prediction: This is a must win for PSG and they will try everything to get something out of it. However, both teams may find the back of the net in this match (GG).

Verdict: Both teams to score, PSG to win.

