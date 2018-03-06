Kanyi wins Ruiru Captain's prize 2018

77

Peter Mwaura tees off during the Ruiru Captains prize 2018 played at the par 72 Ruiru sports club, March 3, 2018. PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

A charged up Ben Kanyi playing off handicap 25, fired a round total of 37 (16+22) stableford points beating a large field of 252 golfers during the Vivo Energy/Daraja-Capital sponsored Ruiru Captain's (Anthony Kamau) prize? played at the competitively challenging par 72 ?Ruiru sports club in Kiambu county over the weekend.

"Am immensely happy and surprised at the same time with my win today. I didn't expect this despite having played well, I thought my score would be lower compared to other golfers." said Kanyi of his win.

Golfers had lots of challenges as the greens were holding as the course was playing short folowing the onset of heavy rains across the country. Most golfers on the afternoon draw couldn't finish their rounds after the clouds opened up all afternoon disrupting play.

Hot in Kanyi's pursuit was Johnson Waweru playing off handicap 29 taking Men winner prize on 37 (17+20) stableford points, Col Patric Karangi playing off handicap 18 was Men second prize winner on a score of 36 (21+15) stableford points, Jessy Ndegwa playing off handicap 28 settled for Men third winner prize on 34 (16+18) stableford points.

Susan Kanyora playing off handicap 12 was in her element as she carded 31 (15+16) stableford points to win the Ladies gong, handicap 24 Pauline Mungai on score of 30 (16+14) stableford points was the Lady second prize winner with Petty Kigwe playing off handicap 21 taking the Lady third prize on 29 (11+18) stableford points.

The 1st Nine prize went to Joseph Ndome playing off handicap 32 with 19 stableford points, Peter Njinu playing off handicap 19 was the 2nd Nine prize winner on a score of 22 stableford points.

George Rutto playing handicap 19 bagged the Guest prize on a score of 32 (15+17) stableford points, Eunice Mwangi playing off handicap 21 won the Guest Lady winner prize on a score of 30 (12+18) stableford points.

Detour prize went to Isaac Githinji playing off handicap 14 on a score of 34 (17+17) stableford points as Father Andrew Githinji playing off handicap 13 won the Clergy and friends prize on a score of 32 (14+18) stableford points.

Sponsors' prize winner was Fidelis Kimanzi playing off handicap 11 on a score of 27 (13+14) stableford points with the

longest drive men winner prize going to Francis Kungu as Hope Kinuthia took the longest drive ladies prize.

Engineer James Muraguri won the Nearest to the pin Men prize with Sophie Njuguna taking the Nearest to the pin Ladies prize. Sixteen two's were registered during the tournament with each golfer taking nine golf balls each.