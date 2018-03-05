Andy Murray loses British No.1 spot to Kyle Edmund...after ELEVEN years and seven months at the helm

345

Andy Murray (L) and Kyle Edmund (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

Nearly 12 years since Andy Murray took over from Greg Rusedski as Britain's No.1 male tennis player, his era of dominance has come to an end.

Shakira, with Wyclef Jean, was riding high at the summit of the charts with Hips Don't Lie as a 19-year-old Murray reached the top of the tennis pops as he waltzed into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Scot has since won Wimbledon twice, the US Open, reached the finals at the Australian and French Opens six times, claimed two Olympics gold medals, led his country to the David Cup and become the best player in the world. [Photo: Courtesy]

But after an injury plagued 2017, Murray has been forced to surrender his place as Britain's best male tennis star to Kyle Edmund.

Murray's fall is the result of the hip injury that has sidelined him since Wimbledon last summer and for which he underwent surgery in January - although Edmund has enjoyed a whirlwind start to 2018.

Edmund said: "It is humbling to become the British number one and, perhaps unwittingly, as Andy has dropped down in rankings due to his injury."

"As proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs.

"Wishing Andy a speedy recovery and I hope to battle it out with him in a more legitimate fashion in years to come. I'll continue to work hard and represent Great Britain as best as I can."

Edmund, who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, after progressing to the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International.

In Melbourne he stunned No.12 Kevin Anderson and No.3 Grigor Dimitrov on his way to the last four - where Marin Cilic beat him in straight sets.

Since then, Edmund has had his own short lay-off, missing Britain's Davis Cup tie against Spain as he recovered from his exertions and then being forced out of the clay-court events in Buenos Aires and Rio due to illness.

But the 23-year-old has now recovered and will make his return to the ATP Tour at next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the first Masters tournament of the season.

Edmund said: "I've unfortunately been away from the courts for the last couple of weeks due to a bad dose of the flu virus but I am now back on track and excited to get back to it. I'm all set and ready to play in Indian Wells and Miami."