Jose Mourinho's World Cup plans revealed as Man United boss signs for 'state-funded' Russian TV network

Man United manager Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed up to be a pundit for state-funded Russian TV network RT for this summer's World Cup.

The Red's boss will link up with former Old Trafford shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel, who will host a sports commentary series in the run-up to and throughout the World Cup.

Speaking to RT.com , Mourinho said he was looking forward to being apart of the showpiece event in the summer.

“I am very happy to join the team at RT," he said. "I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games."

And his excitement was shared by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, who said of Mourinho’s acquisition: “We continue to put together the RT dream team. Now we have a coach.”

His decision to sign for a state-funded TV network might raise some eyebrows in the sporting world as RT, formerly Russia Today, has come under criticism since its foundation is 2005.

Vladimir Putin launched the news channel to be a Russian alternative to the BBC and CNN, whilst RT’s American branch was forced to register as a “foreign agent” last year after being accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.