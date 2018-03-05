Jose Mourinho's World Cup plans revealed as Man United boss signs for 'state-funded' Russian TV network

By Mirror Monday, March 5th 2018 at 14:57

 

Man United manager Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed up to be a pundit for state-funded Russian TV network RT for this summer's World Cup.

The Red's boss will link up with former Old Trafford shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel, who will host a sports commentary series in the run-up to and throughout the World Cup.

Speaking to RT.com , Mourinho said he was looking forward to being apart of the showpiece event in the summer.

“I am very happy to join the team at RT," he said. "I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games."

And his excitement was shared by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, who said of Mourinho’s acquisition: “We continue to put together the RT dream team. Now we have a coach.”

His decision to sign for a state-funded TV network might raise some eyebrows in the sporting world as RT, formerly Russia Today, has come under criticism since its foundation is 2005.

Vladimir Putin launched the news channel to be a Russian alternative to the BBC and CNN, whilst RT’s American branch was forced to register as a “foreign agent” last year after being accused of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

JOSE MOURINHO NEW JOB WORLD CUP RUSSIA 2018
Kenya Sevens finish 7th as former rugby coach Mike Friday lifts title with USA
Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

Kenya Sevens finish 7th as former rugby coach Mike Friday lifts title with USA

Kenya Sevens finished the USA Sevens tournament on a low tone by bagging 10 points and making it to position 7. Shujaa fell to Australia by 26-21.

Messi’s brother arrested for the second time in three months

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which at.

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Jose Mourinho has achieved his dream to become an analyst during the World Cup slated for June, 2018 in Russia.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has spoken out strongly in defence of his organisation’s decision to charge Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale on Saturday overtook David Beckham as the British player with the most appearances in La Liga.

There is news and other news and I will start with the news. On the last day of February, betting firm SportPesa wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for th

Bethwel Birgen, a regular in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, which comprises six legs across Europe and the USA, is in action tonight as this year’s editi

Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

SportPesa eager to restore deals

Rihanna defied all odds and toyed with the prestigious World Cup trophy after Germany win.

Football Association (FA) have charged Guardiola for wearing the ribbon during league and domestic cup matches this campaign.

