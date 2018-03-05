Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Lionel Messi’s brother has been accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to arrest him after he allegedly threatened a driver he had crashed into with a gun.

Reports indicate that Matias Messi resisted arrest after being stopped following the accident in the Argentinian holiday resort of Villa Gesell.

Javier Rivera, 24, had accused the footballer’s elder sibling of threatening him with a pistol after the confrontation.

The victim’s lawyer also backed up his story, claiming Matias had insulted and assaulted his client and driven at him before fleeing the scene and being stopped by police. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Police confirmed that no gun had been found in the black Range Rover Matias Messi was driving.

The footballer’s elder sibling is still under investigation following the discovery of a gun on board a blood-stained boat he claims he had an accident on at the end of last year.

He was arrested in hospital on December 1 after police spent nearly 24 hours trying to find him to question him about the incident where a loaded pistol was found during a police search.