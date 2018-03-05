Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama

By Game Yetu Monday, March 5th 2018 at 12:45
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Lionel Messi’s brother has been accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to arrest him after he allegedly threatened a driver he had crashed into with a gun.

Reports indicate that Matias Messi resisted arrest after being stopped following the accident in the Argentinian holiday resort of Villa Gesell.

Javier Rivera, 24, had accused the footballer’s elder sibling of threatening him with a pistol after the confrontation.

The victim’s lawyer also backed up his story, claiming Matias had insulted and assaulted his client and driven at him before fleeing the scene and being stopped by police.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Police confirmed that no gun had been found in the black Range Rover Matias Messi was driving.

The footballer’s elder sibling is still under investigation following the discovery of a gun on board a blood-stained boat he claims he had an accident on at the end of last year.

He was arrested in hospital on December 1 after police spent nearly 24 hours trying to find him to question him about the incident where a loaded pistol was found during a police search.

Kenya Sevens finishes 7th as former rugby coach Mike Friday lifts title with USA

Kenya Sevens finished the USA Sevens tournament on a low tone by bagging 10 points and making it to position 7. Shujaa fell to Australia by 26-21.

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

‘I'm a warrior’: Teenage boxer wins fight before pulling down his shorts to reveal secret medical condition

Valentin, nicknamed Bling BLing, dropped his shorts to reveal he fought while wearing a colostomy bag, a plastic bad attached to the stomach which at.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United squad revealed for Crystal Palace clash

Officials arrested after Burundi president ‘roughed up’ on football field

Two Burundi officials have been arrested after their town’s football team allegedly 'roughed up' President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was playing with his

Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

Italy international defender Davide Astori died in his hotel room during the night of Saturday to Sunday, his club Fiorentina said on Sunday.

Manchester City beat Chelsea

City have won their last 14 home games

This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

SportPesa confirms that this weekend's Mega Jackpot has been cancelled.

Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

Brighton pile the pressure on Wenger as Arsenal lose again

View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

View the Latest Premier League table 2017/2018 Season.

