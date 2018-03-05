Everton plans swoop on Arsene Wenger to rebuild and fight big boys

By Japheth Ogila Monday, March 5th 2018 at 12:18
Everton manager Sam Allardyce being unveiled upon his recruitment [Photo: Courtesy]

Under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has emerged as a shock target for Everton as the Merseyside club is aims at recruiting a long-term coach that will match their ambitions, UK media reveal.

According to the media reports, Everton may part ways with the current boss Sam Allardyce at the end of the season. The top hierarchy of the club, headed by businessman Farhad Moshiri is reportedly unhappy with the way Allardyce has handled the squad, leading to shoddy performances. The club has therefore lined up Gunners boss as their next option should the North London club terminate his contract at the end of the season.

Arsene Wenger has been facing criticism following the meagre performances that have seen them lose 3 consecutive matches. Arsenal fans have been furious and have been calling for Wenger’s sacking following bad run in the league.

Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund as well as Heinrikh Mkhitaryan in a swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United. The two are yet to register their impact in the London club, which is certainly out of top four race.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to newly promoted premier league outfit Brighton, and have lost back-to-back to league leaders Manchester City in Carabao final and premier league match.

Everton have almost similar fate. After the sacking Dutchman Ronald Koeman to bring in Sam Allardyce, the club has not gained the momentum to post impressive results. This has led to speculations that the club is planning on major changes to improve results and seek for Uefa Champions League football.

Arsenal are sixth with 45 points as Everton stick in the middle of the table and risk fighting relegation battle at number 11 with 34 points.

 

