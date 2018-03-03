International Football Association Board approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

By Odero Charles Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 16:35
Messi's  disallowed goal against Valencia
 

 International Football Association Board (IFAB)  has approved the use of the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to help referees make decisions.

"The International Football Association Board unanimously approved the use of video assistant referees at its 132nd Annual general meeting," IFAB said in a statement.

"This landmark meeting...represents a new era for football."

According to IFAB, VAR can only be used when there is doubt surrounding any of four key game-changing situations: goals, penalty decisions, straight red cards or mistaken identity.

The decision opens the way for FIFA to use it at the World Cup in Russia in June and July.

However, critics say VAR has led to confusion, players and coaches have complained of referees being too eager to defer to technology, while fans in stadiums have been left in the dark as to why decisions are being made.

The implementation of the VAR system has also been backed by FIFA's top brass, including president Gianni Infantino.

"We came to the conclusion that VAR is good for football", Infantino told reporters shortly after IFAB announced the decision.

"We will hope and encourage the council to take a favourable decision," Infantino said, voicing confidence that VAR will secure final approval.

IFAB said in a press release that the decision "represents a new era for football with video assistance for referees helping to increase fairness in the game".

 

Video replays set to be used At The FIFA 2018 World Cup Finals

 

A trained referee with access to a video monitor, and in constant communication with the main match official, checks all such decisions.

If a "clear and obvious" mistake is spotted, the incident can be reviewed and changed. The referee, who has access to a pitchside monitor, can also initiate a review himself.

 

