GOOD NEWS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play in the World Cup

Ibrahimovic has opened the door for national team return [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened the door for a return to the national team at this summer’s World Cup in Russia if he will be fit in time.

He admitted while speaking to reporters at the opening of his new paddle tennis center in Stockholm that it was hard to watch the Swedes play without him.

“We’ll see, it’s a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don’t want to come just because I’m somebody. The door isn’t closed for anything,” he told Reuters. Zlatan says he miss the national team [Photo: Courtesy]

“I miss the national team. When you’ve played in the national team for 20 years and then you’re not in it anymore, and you see the others playing in the national team, it’s tough,”

“It’s tough in general, when you think that I’m injured and not playing. I want to play, with the club team, with the national team, it’s the same thing. They (the Swedish national team) have done a good job,” he added.

Ibrahimovic has struggled to recover from a serious knee injury he picked in April 2017 forcing him to miss Manchester United’s Europa League victory over Ajax Amsterdam in Stockholm, Sweden last May.

Ibrahimovic picked a serious knee injury last year [Photo: Courtesy]

The former PSG striker called it quits after Sweden’s exit at the Euro 2016 group stage but is willing to return to the team even without a phone call.

“I don’t think anyone needs to call. If I want to, I’m there, that’s how it is. But one thing at a time. When I can do what I want to, I’ll have other thoughts,” he said. He is on the verge of recovering his form in time to help Sweden [Photo: Courtesy]

Ibra is the record goal scorer for the Swedish national team with 62 goals in 116 games.

Sweden came second to France in World Cup qualifying Group A without the 36-year-old, beating Netherlands on goal difference and beat Italy in a playoff to reach the finals.