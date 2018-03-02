2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table

Speaking to reporters at the opening of his new paddle tennis center in Stockholm, Ibrahimovic said......
Arsenal's confidence has been undermined by a Manchester City side who are the "best team in the country" the London club's manager Arsene Wenger said
Gor Mahia tactician fumes at his team’s lack of killer instinct after Lokuwam and Guikan miss from two yards
Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters
Arsenal's confidence has been undermined by a Manchester City side who are the "best team in the country" the London club's manager Arsene Wenger said
Gor Mahia tactician fumes at his team’s lack of killer instinct after Lokuwam and Guikan miss from two yards
Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters
Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Saturday after fourth-placed Tottenham, in equally impressive form, host Huddersfield Town
Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.