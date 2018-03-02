99-year-old swimmer breaks world record in Australia

By Robert Nyanja Friday, March 2nd 2018 at 09:59
George Corones broke the world record previously set by John Harrison [Photo: Courtesy]

George Corones, a 99-year-old from Australia completed the 50-metre freestyle swim clocking 56.12 seconds setting a new record for the 100-104 age category.

The Australian who is turning 100 in April, broke the previous record of 1:31.19 set by British swimmer John Harrison in 2014, by 35 seconds and will be verified by the sport’s governing body.

George Corones, 99, on his way to breaking the 50m freestyle world record [Photo: Courtesy]

Corones was upbeat after the event saying that he was overwhelmed by the ‘roaring’ crowd on the Gold Coast on Wednsday.

Speaking to BBC, Corones said, "It was an exemplary swim for me, well balanced... and I was ready to hit the wall at the end very hard with my hand,"

The man from Brisbane took up the swimming career seriously when he turned 80 but has always been a keen swimmer even in his early years.

He first started swimming while he was still in primary school in Charleville and continued to swim in High School and University before taking about six decades off.

"I gave it up at the beginning of the war [World War Two], and I don't think I had a swim of any description until I retired,"

"I started swimming again for exercise." He added.

The race took place just before the Australian Swimming Trials for the Commonwealth Games scheduled or next month on the Gold Coast.

Corones is hoping to beat the 100m freestyle record of 03:23.10 set by Harrison [Photo: Courtesy]

Corornes will challenge the 100m freestyle record of 03:23.10 also set by Harrison, on Sunday night and is hopeful that he can beat it.

"I'm not a young man by any means, but I am really looking forward to it and confident I can do very well," he said

