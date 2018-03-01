Harambee Starlets coach names team

By Rebecca Jebet Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 00:00
Kenya Harambee Starlets Esse Akida(L) and Losa Abera of Ethiopia battle for ball possession during their Cecafa senior women Championship semi finals in Jinja on Sunday 18/09/16.PHOTO.BONIFACE OKENDO

Harambee Starlets coach Richard Kanyi has named a provisional squad of 31 players ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Uganda’s Crested Cranes.

The team will report for residential training in Machakos on March 5 ahead of the two-legged qualifier between April 2-10.

Starlets made a maiden appearance in the AWCON finals last year in Cameroon, but failed to click, suffering three defeats in the group stage against record champions Nigeria, Ghana and Mali.

Starlets will be facing Crested Cranes for the third time since the 2016 date at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, where Kenya won 4-0.

Their second match was during the Cecafa championships where Kenya won 3-0.

Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.

Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.

Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

