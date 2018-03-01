Harambee Starlets coach names team

207

Kenya Harambee Starlets Esse Akida(L) and Losa Abera of Ethiopia battle for ball possession during their Cecafa senior women Championship semi finals in Jinja on Sunday 18/09/16.PHOTO.BONIFACE OKENDO

Harambee Starlets coach Richard Kanyi has named a provisional squad of 31 players ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Uganda’s Crested Cranes.

The team will report for residential training in Machakos on March 5 ahead of the two-legged qualifier between April 2-10.

Starlets made a maiden appearance in the AWCON finals last year in Cameroon, but failed to click, suffering three defeats in the group stage against record champions Nigeria, Ghana and Mali.

Starlets will be facing Crested Cranes for the third time since the 2016 date at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, where Kenya won 4-0.

Their second match was during the Cecafa championships where Kenya won 3-0.

