Basketball: Kenya Ports Authority raid clubs for new players

By Ernest Ndunda Wednesday, February 28th 2018 at 00:00
Emmanuel Akurase (left) of Strathmore battles for the ball with Victor Odendo (right) of KPA during a Kenya Basketball Federation Premier league match played at the Makande Gynasium, September 10, 2017. KPA who are the league defending champions, won 58-41 to qualify for the play-offs. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].
 

There is little time to rest for newly crowned national men's basketball champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The league winners have raided three clubs to scout for players as they seek to strengthen.

Team coach Sammy Kiki said he will beef up his defence and ensure they leave a mark at the Zone Five Club championships to be held in Rwanda later in the year.

“To make our forwards work, I must beef up the defence. I have identified four players to help us in our future assignments,” said Kiki after guiding KPA to the 2017 title last weekend at Makande Welfare Indoor Gymnasium.

During the play-offs final, KPA beat Strathmore University 61-53 in the fourth game of the best-of-five national series to win the title for the second consecutive year.

It was a double assault by KPA after their women side triumphed after defeating last year's winners Equity Bank 3-0 in the series.

Kiki said he has identified two guards and two forwards who will help strengthen his team.

“I will not release any player and instead, I will add four more to beef up the team,” said the former international.

He said he has gone to Riara University, Co-operative Bank and Mombasa-based Baobab clubs to get the players.

“I have been monitoring these players over a long time and I am convinced they will comfortably fit into my team," added Kiki.

"It’s a matter of time before they pen their signatures and become KPA players."

The coach warned his charges that a lot of assignments await them.

"We have the local league, Fiba Zone Five Club Championships and Kecoso games, where we will defend our title,” said Kiki.

He said they have began a vigorous training program as they prepare for a busy schedule.

“There is no time to relax. We are back in training,” said Kiki. “I am happy the experience and skills I gained during my playing days are transforming into a reality. I am proud of my players." [Ernest Ndunda]

 

KENYA PORTS AUTHORITY ZONE FIVE CLUB
Next Story
Kenya National Sports Council: Sports council ready for new mandate
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

More Stories
Basketball: Kenya Ports Authority raid clubs for new players

There is little time to rest for newly crowned national men's basketball champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory

Coast secondary schools boys’ basketball champions Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa are confident of defending the title when the Term One games starts next

Basketball: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Parklands Arya take on State House in final: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Coach Mwaloma says team is focused: Arya target spot in city region’s games

Despite good run, they still face an uphill task against Buru Buru Girls.

Basketball: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Blades cut down Ulinzi Warriors: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Former NBA star and R&B singer die in car crash

A former NBA player and his wife have died in a car accident

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Tusker FC prepares to play Gor Mahia
    Rais wa FIA Jean Todt afurahishwa na Kenya
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mbio za Eldoret
    New Harambee Stars head coach to be named