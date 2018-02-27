Man United board members 'admit regret' over signing Alexis Sanchez in league meeting for three key reasons

By Mirror Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 18:04

 

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were quickest out the trap in January - snapping up Alexis Sanchez from under the noses of their rivals.

The Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposition direction, and to everyone it appeared that Manchester United had pulled off the biggest transfer coup of the season.

But extraordinary allegations from Spain are now suggesting that the Old Trafford club aren't as keen on the deal as they once were.

In fact, publication El Pais are reporting that United board members recently met with rival Premier League executives and confessed they 'regret' the signing.

Sanchez hasn't exactly hit the ground running at Old Trafford, and has netted only once in his seven appearances this season.

But there is no denying his world-class ability, and United are yet to see the best of the Chilean, who netted 30 times in all competitions for the Gunners last season, despite spending the majority of it looking for a way out.

The first reason United are said to 'regret' the signing is because the Chilean would have been considerably cheaper had the club waited until the summer to sign him.

Manchester United were forced to pay huge signing-on and agent fees to land their man, and lost Mkhitaryan in the process.

Of course, had the Red Devils waited until the end of the season they would have been involved in an auction for the player, alongside a number of other massive clubs, and there is every possibility they would have missed out.

The second alleged reason is to do with Sanchez's huge wages.

Before the Chilean arrived there was a structure in place at Old Trafford, and his eye-watering wages have supposedly caused tension in the dressing room.

Paul Pogba is one player allegedly looking for his wages to be increased so that they match the Chilean's bumper deal.

The third and final alleged reason is to do with Sanchez's age. While the Chilean still has a lot to offer, he is 29 years old, and very much at the peak of his playing career.

He therefore only has a few years left in which he will be performing at the highest level, before he loses half a yard of pace.

And, according to the report, it is these three issues combined that has the United board questioning whether they made the right decision in signing the former Barcelona and Arsenal man.

 

ALEXIS SANCHEZ MAN UNITED REGRET
Man United 'regret' signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

