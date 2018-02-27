Matic reveals what was on the note Bailly gave him during Chelsea clash

349

Bailly handed Mourinho's note to Matic during United's win over Chelsea [Photo: Courtesy]

Nemanja Matic was handed a note 10 minutes to the final whistle from the boss by substitute Eric Bailly during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Antonio Conte’s Chelsea. Willian interestingly tried to distract Matic from reading the note [Photo: Courtesy]

On Monday morning, Matic took to Instagram with a smile on his face, claiming that Mourinho’s note was telling him that he could have three days off after the game.

Alongside a smiley emoji, Matic posted a picture of the 'note', which read 'you have 3 days off’ though it is unclear whether the Serbian international is joking has actually revealed a light-hearted side to Jose Mourinho, but the players are indeed expected to have been given Monday off to rest and recuperate. Matic revealed what was on the note on Instagram [Photo: Courtesy]

Matic did have one of his best performances in a United shirt as his side picked up a valuable three points to remain in second and he insisted he had extra determination to beat the Blues after becoming unsettled at his old club.

"I didn't have anything to prove to them. I wanted to show my new club that I deserve to wear this Manchester United shirt.” Matic told The Sun.

"I don't want to speak about why I left Chelsea. I will keep that to myself.

"I'm happy in Manchester and that's it. Moving to United was good for me. I play for a big club.

"This was a big win and I hope the team will continue like this because every game in this league is a war." He added. Matic was in great form in the match [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United are unlikely to catch up with City in the Premier League table but they can be proud of their two points lead over Liverpool and six points lead over Chelsea.

The Red Devils next fixture is an away game against Crystal Palace on March 5.