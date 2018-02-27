Athletics: Chepkoech dazzles in Glasgow

77

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech competes in the women's 1,500 metres at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix athletics competition at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Steeplechase specialist Beatrice Chepkoech led Kenyans' dominance at The Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on Sunday evening, ahead of the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham from March 1-4.

The Kericho-born Chepkoech, who is a member of Team Kenya to the 2018 World Indoors, was in an imperious form in Glasgow, which elevated her to the top of the women’s 1500m World Indoor Tour standings.

Chepkoech made no mistakes from the gun as she opened a significant gap ahead of Ethiopia’s Axumawit Embaye before crossing the line in 4:02.21 and shave off two seconds from the Kenyan indoor record she set this year.

In men’s 3,000m, Justus Soget, a Form Four student at Kiboron Boys High School in Nakuru County, upset a rich field to bag his maiden European victory.

Competing against a field that included world indoor champion Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia and USA’s Olympic 5000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo, few would have expected the Kenyan teenager to triumph.

Chelimo took the lead with about 200metres left, but Soget took the long path round the outside to win in a Scottish all-comers’ record of 7:39.09. Kejelcha finished third in 7:39.36.

Meanwhile, 2012 World Indoor 3,000m champion, Hellen Obiri leads Team Kenya to the 17th IAAF World Indoor Championships. The team of seven athletes and three officials leaves today. [Dennis Okeyo and IAAF]