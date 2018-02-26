Golf: Evergreen Bhupen claims Barclays Kisumu Open title

By Mose Sammy Monday, February 26th 2018 at 00:04

Seasoned golfer Bhupen Shah was less bothered by the dry conditions at the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club as he won the Barclays Kisumu Open overall title over the weekend.

A long winless spell could not stand in Shah's way to victory as he outclassed younger golfers to clinch the fourth leg of the Barclays bank golf tour.

On the outward nine, Shah, who is also a trustee of the club and playing off handicap 21, rolled in five pars, two double bogey shots and one triple bogey scratching one hole for a total of 19 stableford points.

On the inwards nine, a charged up Shah sank four pars, four bogeys and one single double bogey to end up with 22 stableford points for a neat tally of 41 stableford points.

“I took the dry course conditions in my stride. I was hitting the fairway throughout my round and my chipping was superb," said Shah.

"My putting was awful, but thanks to my high handicap, the double stroking really spruced up my score... and to win against younger golfers, is no mean achievement."

Impressive total

In addition to his win, Shah secured a Pro-am slot at the Barclays Kenya Open 2018 to be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club from March 22 to 25.

Jiten Pabari, playing off handicap 15, scored 19 stableford points on the front nine to check back to the clubhouse with an 20 extra stableford points. His impressive total of 39 stableford points were enough to bag him the Men winner prize.

Mike Oroko was the Men second prize winner on a score of 38 points. Anthonia Akhanama, playing off handicap 34, donned the Ladies medal after carding a score of 38 (21+17) stableford points.

Lydia Oketch took the Lady second prize on a score of 33 stableford points.

Kakamega golf club’s Silvanus Otiende won the Guest prize on a score of 37 stableford points, while Betty Bisonga bagged Best Effort prize on a score of 12 stableford points.

Playing off handicap 3, Geoffrey Karioki from Kisii Sports Club shot a round of 1-under 69 to win the Gross prize after sinking an eagle on the par 5 first hole.

Kevin Omamo, on a score of 22 stableford points, won the 1st Nine prize, while David Omolloon, with a score of 23 stableford points, won took the 2nd Nine prize.

[Mose Sammy]

BHUPEN SHAH NYANZA GOLF CLUB
